World Juniors Finalist Finn Kemp Commits to Arizona State for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Finn Kemp, a breaststroke specialist from Luxembourg, has committed to continue his swimming career at Arizona State University this fall.

Kemp is coming off a successful summer in which he made 200-meter breaststroke finals at the European Junior Championships in July (2:20.93) and World Junior Championships in September (2:17.16). He has trained with the Sarasota Sharks since moving to Florida from Luxembourg, placing 3rd in the 200-meter breast (2:18.06) and 6th in the 100-meter breast (1:03.50) at Ocala Futures in July.

“I immediately felt a great connection with the coaching staff and the team, they took great care of me and gave me the opportunity of my life,” said Kemp, 18. “I couldn’t say no.”

Kemp appears to only have one SCY meet on record from last November, when he contested the 200 breast (2:01.93), 100 fly (56.13), 200 IM (1:51.34), 400 IM (4:01.54), and 50 free (21.49) at the Sarasota Sharks’ Turkey Meet.

Best SCY Times (From One Meet in Nov. 2023)

200 breast – 2:01.93

100 fly – 56.13

200 IM – 1:51.34

400 IM – 4:01.54

50 free – 21.49

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

50 breast – 28.99 (25.21)

100 breast – 1:03.30 (55.22)

200 breast – 2:16.51 (1:59.37)

200 IM – 2:04.65 (1:49.41)

Kemp is only about a second off the Luxembourg national record in the 50 breast (27.94), two seconds off the national record in the 100 breast (1:00.76), and seven seconds off the national record in the 200 breast (2:09.78).

By the time Kemp arrives in Tempe this fall, Arizona State will have left the Pac-12 for the Big 12 along with Arizona and Utah. His best converted times would have placed him in the B-final of the 200 breast, 100 breast, and 200 IM at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. He’ll join a stacked training group under head coach Bob Bowman headlined by Leon Marchand and David Schlicht.

Last year, the Sun Devils won their first-ever Pac-12 title and went on to earn a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships. This year, the Arizona State men are the favorites to capture the program’s first national title based off times swum so far this season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.