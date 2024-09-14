Former Olympic Silver Medalist Steve Gregg Dies at 68

Steve Gregg, an American swimmer and 1976 Olympic silver medalist, died Wednesday at the age of 68 in his home in Charleston, South Carolina.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Gregg attended North Carolina State University where he enjoyed an illustrious swimming career between 1973 and 1977.

While swimming for the Wolfpack, Gregg was a four-time All-American and six-time Atlantic Coast Conference champion, becoming the first ACC athlete to win four consecutive championships in the same event (the 200 fly). He also received the HC Kennett Award, honoring him as NC State’s most outstanding student-athlete, and was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary Team.

Gregg made a splash on the international stage as well, bringing home a silver medal in the 200 fly from the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. Aside from winning Olympic hardware, Gregg medaled at a number of other major world events; he won silver in the 200 fly at two World Championships (1973 and 1978) and the 1975 Pan-American Games.

After graduating from NC State with a degree in zoology, Gregg went on to earn a master’s degree in exercise science from the University of Arizona and a PhD in exercise biochemistry and physiology from UC Berkeley.

While living and working in Chicago, Gregg was the chairman of the midwest chapter of U.S. Olympians and Paralympians and played an integral role in Chicago’s bid to bring the 2016 Summer Olympic games to the city. He also served on the board of directors of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and provided early strategic guidance to Swim Across America.

Outside of his ongoing involvement in the sport of swimming, Gregg enjoyed a successful career in global marketing and communications and later became the executive director of a not-for-profit healthcare patient advocacy organization.

Gregg was inducted into the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013 and is also a member of the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame, North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.

Current NC State head coach Braden Holloway shared a tribute to Gregg on his Instagram, commemorating his impact on the program and the sport.

“Losing a former team member is a reminder of how much of an impact someone can leave behind,” Holloway wrote. “They weren’t just a colleague; they were part of something bigger, contributing to shared goals, challenges, and successes. Their absence is deeply felt, both professionally and personally. As we reflect on the time @packswimdive and Steve had together, we remember the dedication, the unique contributions, and the moments that made Steve the champion person and champion swimmer he became. He was a true ambassador of NC State. His legacy lives on.”

Gregg is survived by his wife Jennifer and their dog Bertie, as well as his siblings Donna and David and his two nieces Kristin and Gretchen. Donations can be made in his name to the NC State swimming and diving program.