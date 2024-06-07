Longtime YMCA Seahorse Swim Team Head Coach Jon Jolley Passes Away

Longtime YMCA Seahorse Swim Team head coach Jon Jolley has passed away after more than three decades with the North Carolina club.

Jolley joined YMCA Seahorse Swim Team’s staff back in 1992 as head age group coach before being promoted to head coach in 1996. During his 32-year stint in Hickory, North Carolina, he coached two YMCA national record holders, nine YMCA national champions, and 22 Junior National qualifiers.

Two of Jolley’s former swimmers, NC State graduate Ross Dant and Georgia commit Drew Hitchcock, represented the U.S. internationally last year. Dant placed 19th in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, while Hitchcock placed 6th in the 200 butterfly and 7th in the 400 IM at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Jolley served as an assistant coach on USA Swimming’s National Junior Team for three years in a row from 2017-20. He was also general chair of North Carolina Swimming, a member of the North Carolina Swimming Board of Directors since 2009, and vice-chair of the YMCA National Coaches Advisory Committee.

Among Jolley’s accolades are two Age Group Coach of the Year honors from North Carolina Swimming in 2013 and 15, one Franke Bell Senior Coach of the Year award from North Carolina Swimming in 2016, and two Coach’s Leadership Awards from North Carolina Swimming in 2020 and 2021.

“With heavy hearts, we acknowledge the untimely passing of Jon Jolley, our coach and Swim Team Director for more than 30 years,” the YMCA Seahorse Swim Team wrote on Facebook. “Jon was a giant force within North Carolina swimming and had a national reputation for his breadth of training knowledge, his commitment to YMCA Swimming, and his willingness to collaborate with all teams, coaches, and officials. He coached thousands of athletes, each of whom meant the world to him, and left an indelible mark on the Hickory Community, the National YMCA Swimming Community, and the countless athletes, coaches, and volunteers that were a part of his 32-year involvement leading the YSST family.”

Jolley got his coaching start with the Greenville Swim Club in 1987 while attending East Carolina University. He graduated from ECU with degrees in both vocal performance and vocal pedagogy.

A public service will be held for Jolley on the fields at the Hickory YMCA on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m.