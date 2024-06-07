Records Fall & Israeli Roster Grows At Olympic Trials

2024 ISRAELI OLYMPIC TRIALS

June 5th – June 8th

Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel

LCM (50m)

The 2024 Israeli Olympic Trials began this week with swimming action kicking off Wednesday at the Wingate Institute.

Six Israeli swimmers have already nailed Olympic qualification times at international competitions, including Anastasia Gorbenko and Tomer Frankel. For the remainder, however, this competition provides a last-chance opportunity to notch their names on the nation’s roster for Paris.

Pre-Qualified Swimmers

Anastasia Gorbenko – women’s 200m/400m IM, 100m/200m back

Tomer Frankel – men’s 100m fly, 100m free

Denis Loktev – men’s 200m free

Gal Cohen Gromi – men’s 100m fly

Martin Kartavi – men’s 50m free

Miron Haruti – men’s 50m free

Right off the bat, 22-year-old Aviv Barzelay set a new personal best in the women’s 200m backstroke en route to qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Contesting the heats, Barzelay, formerly of Texas A&M University, punched a result of 2:09.63. This marked her first-ever foray under the 2:10 barrier, crushing her previous lifetime best of 2:10.42 set at the 2022 World Championships.

Barzelay’s outing also dipped under the 2:10.39 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time needed to join Gorbenko on the roster.

20-year-old Adam Maraana busted out the swim of his life to take the men’s 100m backstroke event.

Maraana stopped the clock at a mark of 53.60, equaling the Israeli national record Yakov-Yan Toumarkin put on the books in 2017.

Although Maraana added time in the final, ultimately taking gold in 53.97, his morning swim cleared the OQT of 53.74 to make the Paris cut.

Additional Notes