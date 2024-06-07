Breaststrokers Kaitlyn Dobler And Daniel Roy Not Entered In 2024 US Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Two names are notably absent from the pre-scratch psych sheets for 2024 US Olympic Trials. Kaitlyn Dobler is absent on the women’s side while Daniel Roy is absent on the men’s side.

Dobler has been a consistent ‘A’ finalist at the national level during the last Olympic cycle. She made the final of the 100 breaststroke at 2020(1) Wave II Trials finishing 5th in a 1:06.29, a time that was a personal best at the time. She just missed making the 2022 Worlds roster for the US at International Team Trials. There she finished 2nd in the 50 breast in a 30.34 and 3rd in the 100 breast in a 1:06.19, another personal best. It took a 1:06.12 in the 100 breaststroke to make the team.

Last summer, Dobler led prelims of US Summer Nationals with a 1:05.86 before swimming a 1:05.48 in finals for 3rd. She also finished 4th in the 200 breast (2:26.47) and 3rd in the 50 breast (30.36). Dobler currently is the 5th fastest American in the 100 breast this season with a 1:06.71 from April’s Pro Series stop in San Antonio. She also ranks #6 for the US women in the 200 breaststroke this season.

SwimSwam has reached out to Dobler but has not heard back at the time of publishing. Just six days ago, Dobler posted on Instagram with the caption “Taper time!”

Despite coming out of retirement, Roy is absent from the psych sheets on the men’s side. Roy finished 7th in the 200 breast at 2020(1) Wave II Trials but finished his career with Stanford at the 2022 NCAA Championships in March.

Roy began his comeback to the sport at the beginning of the calendar year. In mid-March, he swam the #7 time in the World which in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:09.57. He only has competed in one meet since then and now stands as the #4 American this season. His 2:09.57 now sits at #19 in the World this season.