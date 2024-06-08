Keelan Cotter To Stay At NC State After Entering Transfer Portal This Spring

Keelan Cotter has decided to stay at NC State after entering the transfer portal earlier this spring, Cotter confirmed to SwimSwam. Cotter has spent the last season and a half with the Wolfpack.

Keelan’s brother Michael Cotter also entered the portal this offseason. Michael was in his sophomore season this past year and tore his ACL and fractured his tibia in November 2022.

Keelan arrived at NC State a semester early as she came to campus in January 2023. She was a “Best of the Rest” ranked recruit coming out of high school. Since her arrival, she has swam best times in the 500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM while she was just off her best time in the 200 free.

Time Progression:

PB BEFORE NC STATE PB AT NC STATE 200 free 1:46.92 1:47.08 500 free 4:47.69 4:45.75 200 fly 1:59.22 1:58.13 400 IM 4:18.76 4:13.89

Although she arrived early last January, Cotter did not compete for the Wolfpack last spring. She began competing with the team this fall.

At the end of the season, Keelan made the ‘C’ final of the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 fly at ACCs, although all of her times were off her season-best times. She swam personal best times in the 500 free and 200 fly this season at mid-season before swimming even faster in the 200 fly at the dual meet against UNCW at the beginning of February, just three weeks before ACCs.

In May, Keelan competed under Wolfpack Elite at the TAC Titans spring meet. She notably swam for the TAC Titans during her club career. She swam a 1:01.96 in the 100 fly, just off her best time of a 1:01.06. She also swam a 2:23.88 in the 200 IM and a 4:26.39 in the 400 free.

Keelan was one of four freshmen women to enter the portal this past offseason for NC State as Teagan Steinmetz, Miriam Sheethan, and Maddie Hebert also entered the portal. Sheehan has already announced her transfer to Arizona State.