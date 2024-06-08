Tokyo Medalists Condorelli and Hinds absent from Pre-Scratch Psych Sheets

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Well, Friends, they are here. The pre-scratch psych sheets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials have dropped.

In combing through the sheets, we’ve noticed a few athletes who are missing from the entries. While some of the absences may be clerical in nature, i.e., they are late entries, the format was incorrect, etc., some may be absent for other reasons.

Two Tokyo Olympic medalists in the 4×100 Free Relays appear to be missing from the 2024 Pre-Scratch Pysch Sheets: Santo Condorelli and Natalie Hinds.

After it was reported that he planned on trying to represent the United States at the Olympics, sprinter Santo Condorelli did not appear in the entry lists. Condorelli represented Canada at the 2015 World Championships and won a silver medal for Italy at the Tokyo Olympics (4×100 Free relay – prelims). In order to switch sporting nationalities again, Condorelli must wait three years after last representing Italy. When one does the math, Condorelli could hypothetically represent the US in July of this year. However, per the USA Swimming Athlete Selection Procedures

1.1.1. Nationality/Passport requirements:

(a) Athlete must be eligible to represent the United States in the Olympic Games; and

Athlete must hold a valid U.S. passport and be able to represent the U.S. in

an international competition at the time of the Qualifying Competition. That

passport must not expire for six months after the conclusion of the Olympic

Games.

If Condorelli cannot represent the USA until July, then he will be unable to fulfill the requirement above, as the Qualifying Competition (Olympic Trials) starts in a week’s time. In the “USA Swimming Individual Event Rank Search”, Condorelli still has the Foreign Athlete tag on all of his results and does not appear when the Exclude Foreign Athlete filter is toggled.

This season, Condorelli placed 4th in the 50 free (21.99), 8th in the 100 free (49.37), and 5th in the 100 fly at the US Open. His season’s best in those three events of 21.98, 48.88, and 51.79, respectively would have placed him as the 1oth seed in the 50 free, as the 22nd seed in the 100 free and the 11th seed in the 100 fly.

If we hear anything more regarding Condorelli and his eligibility, we will update the article. It is possible that some addendum or agreement was reached, and Condorelli could have just missed the entry deadline. Late entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm (EDT) Monday, June 10th. Condorelli’s last Instagram post was a week ago with the caption “Taper time activities…”.

Another Tokyo relay medalist, Natalie Hinds, also does not appear in the psych sheets. Hinds, who swam the 3rd leg of the bronze medal-winning 4×100 free relay (53.15), has been conspicuously absent from meets this season. Since last summer’s National Championships, where her highest finish in an Olympic event was 14th in the 100 free (54.56), Hinds has appeared at just two meets. The US Open, where she finished 4oth in the 50 free (25.94), and at the Southern Zone Senior Championships, where she placed 3rd in the 50 free (25.62) and only swam the prelims of the 100 free (56.29) and the 200 free (2:06.47).

At the 2021 Olympic Trials, Hinds, who has returned to train at her Alma Mater, Florida, placed 4th in the 100 free (53.54) and 11th in both the 50 free (25.14) and 100 fly (58.40).