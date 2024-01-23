Navy SEAL, Former UMass And Maryland Swimmer Chris Chambers Declared Dead At Sea

U.S. Navy SEAL and former collegiate swimmer Chris J. Chambers has been declared dead after an 11-day search and rescue mission was called off on Sunday. He was 37 years old.

Chambers swam for both the University of Massachusetts and the University of Maryland.

Located off the coast of Somalia, Chambers and fellow SEAL Team 3 member Nathan Gage Ingram were assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit that was to carry illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen.

Chambers was a Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class, while Ingram was 2nd Class.

While climbing aboard the unflagged ship on Jan. 11, Ingram slipped while climbing the ladder onto the boat and fell between the vessel and the SEALs’ combatant craft in the water. According to U.S. officials, as he went under, Chambers jumped into the gap to try and save him.

Officials said that due to being weighed down by their body armor, weapons, and heavy equipment, Chambers and Ingram plunged into the depths of the Arabian Sea and died.

The search and rescue mission was officially called off on Sunday and their names were released on Monday.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities,” said Capt. Blake Chaney, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which oversees SEAL Team 3. “This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation.”

Chambers, a Maryland native, moved with his family to Massachusetts before his junior year of high school. Attending Westfield High School, he was the Massachusetts 2005 state champion in the 50 freestyle and also placed 3rd in the 100 free.

He then joined the University of Massachusetts for his freshman year in 2005-06, and then transferred to the University of Maryland for the remainder of his collegiate career.

While at Maryland, Chambers represented the Terrapins at three consecutive ACC Championships from 2007 to 2009. In his senior year, he placed 38th in the men’s 200 free, 46th in the 100 free and 47th in the 50 free.

In 2012, he enlisted in the Navy and graduated from SEAL training in 2014. His awards include the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat “C” and three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

Ingram, 27, of Texas, enlisted in 2019 and graduated from SEAL training in 2021.

Chambers and Ingram “were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community,” Chaney added.

President Joe Biden released a statement mourning the death of the two fallen heroes.

“These SEALs represented the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans,” Biden said. “Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans.”

“Our entire country stands with you,” he added. “We will never fail to honor their service, their legacy, and their sacrifice.”

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet is reportedly investigating the incident. The probe is expected to examine whether the SEALs were properly equipped and trained for the mission, if procedures were followed, and any decisions regarding the timing and approval of the raid, including the weather and state of the seas.

The mission being carried out by Chambers and Ingram came as the Yemen-based Houthis have been conducting a campaign of missile and drone attacks against commercial and Navy ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. So far, U.S. retaliatory strikes have not deterred their assaults.