Brooklyn Douthwright, Jake Magahey Secure SEC Swimmer of the Week Honors

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmers of the Week: Jake Magahey, Georgia

Georgia’s Jake Magahey, a senior from Dacula, Ga., earned three individual wins in the victory over No. 11 Tennessee. Magahey began the meet with his fifth win of the season in the 1,000 free (8:58.51), followed by a top time in the 200 fly with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:42.18. He then won the 500 free with an NCAA B-cut time of 4:17.08 before helping the Bulldogs’ 400 freestyle relay close the meet with a victory (2:50.94), turning in his fastest split of the season at 42.87.

Men’s Co-Divers of the Week: Whit Andrus, Auburn and Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Auburn’s Whit Andrus, a junior from Winston-Salem N.C., swept the springboard events in the win at No. 19 Alabama. Andrus recorded a personal-best score of 379.88 to win the 1-meter. He also registered a 391.58 to take first place on the 3-meter.

Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie, a senior from Victoria, British Columbia Canada, earned a pair of victories at No. 7 Georgia. Hattie took the top spot on the 1-meter with a final score of 365.25 and on the 3-meter with a final score of 400.28.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Silas Beth, LSU

LSU’s Silas Beth, a freshman from Hamburg, Germany, won the 1000 free with a time of 8:56.50 in the meet against No. 6 Texas A&M. In his first meet with the Tigers, Beth set the school record and the LSU Natatorium pool record in the event. He also collected a second-place finish in the 500 free with an NCAA B-cut time of 4:21.56 and was the anchor for the second-place 400 free relay team (2:56.54/45.42).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Brooklyn Douthwright, a junior from Riverview, New Brunswick, Canada, garnered four podium finishes in the win at No. 12 Georgia. Douthwright posted NCAA B-cut times to win the 200 free (1:44.31) and the 100 fly (53.35) and finish third in the 100 free (48.46). She also swam the anchor leg of the winning 400 relay team which posted a top time of 3:13.90 (48.03).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Anna Arnautova, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Anna Arnautova, a freshman from Kyiv, Ukraine, won both springboard events at the Arkansas Diving Classic. Arnautova took the top spot in both events after she recorded final scores of 330.30 on the 1-meter and 342.60 on the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Camille Spink, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Camille Spink, a freshman from Haymarket, Va., won two individual events and was a part of two winning relays in the victory at No. 12 Georgia. Spink touched the wall first with a pair of NCAA B-cut times in the 50 free (22.15) and the 100 free (47.93). She opened the day as a member of the fastest 200 medley relay (1:36.10), swimming the fly leg with a 23.60 split. Spink concluded the meet with a win in the 400 free relay, which posted the best time in the SEC for the week with a 3:13.90 (48.05).