Ron O’Brien, America’s Greatest Diving Coach for Decades, Dies at 86

Ron O’Brien, coach of the most famous diver in American history Greg Louganis has died. He was 86 years old.

“Ron O’Brien was a towering figure in the world of diving, whose passion, dedication, and unparalleled success inspired generations of athletes and coaches,” USA Diving President Lee Michaud said in a statement. “His remarkable achievements, and the way he shaped the careers of so many champions, are a testament to his extraordinary talent and leadership. Ron’s impact, however, extended far beyond the pool deck, as he embodied the spirit of excellence and integrity in every aspect of his work. Ron was a great coach and a better human being. The diving community has lost a true legend, and his legacy will continue to inspire for years to come. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.”

O’Brien was an NCAA Champion diver at Ohio State, winning the men’s 1-meter title in 1959. A year later, he finished 3rd on platform and 4th at springboard at the 1960 US Olympic Trials, just missing the top two qualification required to make the Games. He would later credit that disappointment as his motivation in building his coaching career.

After college, O’Brien reached across the rivalry and paired with Dick Kimball, an NCAA Champion diver from Michigan as part of a professional water stunt show.

O’Brien is arguably America’s most successful diving coach in history. In 1976, he coached Jennifer Chandler to a gold medal at the Montreal Olympics on 3-meter springboard. Two years later, 18-year-old Louganis began training with him in Mission Viejo, which at the time was the center of American aquatic sports. He already had an Olympic silver medal on the 10-meter platform, but with O’Brien he rose to new levels.

“When I first went to him, he was the god of diving,” Louganis said in his 2014 documentary, “Back on Board.” “I worshipped him. Ron is the one who got me. He knew that I was a performer. When I knew that I was in good shape, he’d say, ‘Just keep dancing.’”

In 1984, Louganis became the first man since 1928 to sweep the Olympic titles when he won the 3 meter springboard and platform events. Four years later in Seoul, he did it again.

Louganis also won five World Championship medals in his career, all gold.

Other O’Brien pupils included Michele Mitchell, who won Olympic silver on platform in 1984 and 1988, and Mary Ellen Clark, who won bronze on platform in 1992 and 1996. His divers won all four gold medals at the 1982 World Championships

O’Brien retired from coaching in 1996 and became the national technical director for USA Diving. He served on every U.S. Olympic coaching staff from 1968 through 1996 – 8 consecutive Games. His divers in total won five gold, three silver, and four bronze medals, and he produced at least one national champion every year from 1973 to 1995 – a U.S. record.

He was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2019.

Ohio State Legacy

Before picking up with Louganis, O’Brien also served as the head diving coach at Ohio State from 1963 to 1978, where his divers won 8 men’s NCAA titles in the two springboard events available at the time. That included five straight titles on 3-meter (from three different divers) from 1971-1975.

It was there where he began to grow an impressive coaching tree. Among his trainees there was Vince Panzano, who followed him as Ohio State coach and led the diving program from 1978 through 2013.

Panzano was likewise a Hall of Fame and Olympic diving coach and he was named Big Ten Coach of the year ten times and NCAA Diving Coach of the Year four times.

O’Brien’s career awards include the winning the Mike Pepper Award from 1979-1987, the Fred Cady Award in 1976, and the Malone Memorial Award in 1974. He also earned varsity letters as a member of Ohio State’s gymnastics team.