Father of Grenada National Swimmer Sara Dowden Dies at CARIFTA Championships

Sean Dowden, father of Grenada national team swimmer Sara Dowden, died unexpectedly from a pre-existing medical condition while attending the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships on Saturday.

Dowden had traveled to Nassau, Bahamas to support his daughter. He collapsed suddenly in the stands during the meet.

Despite receiving medical care from emergency personnel, Dowden later died at the Princess Margaret Hospital. He leaves behind his teenage daughter Sara and his wife, Sandra Dowden.

Sara Dowden continued with her scheduled races at the competition; her best finishes were in the 200 IM and 400 IM, in which she placed 4th and 3rd, respectively.

Following Dowden’s passing, the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association released a statement offering their condolences and support to Sara and Sandra Dowden.

GASA affirmed their ongoing support for the Grenada swim team’s continued participation at the competition, assuring they would provide support to the family as well as the entire team during this time.

The Bahamian Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture issued a statement on the events shortly after Dowden’s death and expressed its condolences to the Dowden family and the people of Grenada.

President of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation Algernon Cargill also extended his sympathies to the family and the Caribbean swimming community.

The CARIFTA Aquatics Championships are an annual age-group swimming competition amongst 25 Caribbean nations that was established in 1985.