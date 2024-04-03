NCAA Qualifier Tommy Palmer of Arizona Enters Transfer Portal (And Other Portal Updates)

Although the transfer portal has been relatively quiet so far post-NCAAs, Arizona NCAA qualifier Tommy Palmer has now entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Palmer was one of three Arizona men to earn an invite this year as he earned his invite in the 50 free. He ultimately finished 28th in the 50 free (19.28), 41st in the 100 fly (46.64), and 53rd in the 100 free (42.72). His 100 free was a personal best time.

The sophomore just completed his second season and also swam on three if Arizona’s relays at NCAAs including an 18.45 split helping them to 16th in the 200 medley relay. Last year, Palmer went to NCAAs as a relay-only swimmer and swam on the team’s 12th place 200 free relay.

Palmer’s flat-start best times include:

50 free: 19.08

100 free: 42.72

100 fly: 45.81

Entering the portal does not guarantee a transfer; rather it allows student-athletes the opportunity to discuss the possibility of transferring with other programs. On rare occasions, we have seen student-athletes enter the portal and ultimately decide to stay with their programs.

A few other names on the men’s side have also entered the portal. These include Jarod Arroyo of Arizona State, Michael Cooper of Ohio State, Manuel Osorio of Missouri, and Forrest Frazier of Cal.

Arroyo entered the portal before the departure of head coach Bob Bowman and subsequently the announcement of Herbie Behm as the new Arizona State head coach. Arroyo has not competed for the Sun Devils since the 2022-2023 season when he was a redshirt sophomore. Arroyo represents Puerto Rico at the international level and finished 28th in the 200 IM at 2024 Worlds in February. Arroyo’s best times are 1:46.40 in the 200 IM, 3:45.39 in the 400 IM, and 1:45.27 in the 200 fly.

Cooper also has not competed in the NCAA since the 2022-2023 season and spent two seasons with the Buckeyes. Cooper’s best times are a 1:47.83 in the 200 IM, 3:48.07 in the 400 IM, 1:59.22 in the 200 breast, and 1:38.80 in the 200 free.

Osorio arrived at Missouri this fall but told SwimSwam that he “couldn’t swim this past season at all because I got injured with a concussion.” He also confirmed that “now I’m fine but I’m doing stuff by myself for now.”

Osorio’s best LCM times with SCY conversions are:

LCM TIME SCY CONVERSION 50 Free 23.15 20.13 100 Free 50.54 44.09 100 Fly 54.80 48.10 200 IM 2:05.53 1:50.20

Osorio last swam at the Pan Am Games in October 2023 representing Chile. There he was 16th in the 400 IM (4:41.07) and 18th in the 200 IM (2:08.50). His best time in the LCM 200 IM (2:05.53) was not ratified as a Chilean National Record but he holds the National Record with a 2:05.62.

Frazier is in the portal as a graduate transfer after competing for Cal as an undergrad. Frazier finished up his season this year at Pac-12s swimming season bests in the 100 breast (52.93) and 200 breast (1:58.46). He was 16th in the 100 breast.

Frazier’s best times in both breaststroke events stand from 2021 Pac-12s. He swam to 4th in the 100 breast in a 52.64 (52.46 in prelims) and 6th in the 200 breast in a 1:57.46 (1:54.63 in prelims). He also swam the 200 IM as he was 16th in a 1:48.29 and a 1:45.73 in prelims, which also stands as his personal best.

After spending his freshman season at Kentucky, Johnson is in the portal. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native finished his season at the CSCAA National Invite Champs swimming personal best times in the 100 breast (53.95), 200 breast (1:56.69), and 200 IM (1:47.58). At 2024 SECs, Johnson made the ‘C’ final of the 100 breast and 400 IM.