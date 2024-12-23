CrossFit Reaffirms Suspension Of Open Water Events After Lazar Ðukić’s Death In August

Tragedy struck the Crossfit world this summer when Serbian athlete Lazar Ðukić drowned during an open-water swim as part of an individual event at the 2024 CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 8. A week later, Crossfit sent an email to the organizers of CrossFit Licensed events, writing that “effective immediately, no open water or pool swimming events are allowed until further notice.”

In a November statement on action taken in the wake of Ðukić’s death, the Crossfit Games reaffirmed its suspension of open-water swimming events. “If a future CrossFit Games includes a swimming component, it will take place in highly-controlled environments, such as pools, where safety teams can closely monitor every athlete,” the statement on the company’s website reads.

Ðukić drowned at the end of an 800-meter swim, which took place after a 3.5-mile run—a change from the traditional swim, bike, run order of a triathlon. His death raised questions about the safety measures in place at the Games. Footage from a since-removed livestream of the event showed Ðukić struggling in the water before going under with less than 50 meters remaining. Immediately after the incident, CrossFit CEO Don Faul said there were safety personnel on site, though spectators reported the lifeguards did not act and others were too far away to hear spectators’ calls for help.

The statement shared the procedural changes the company plans on implementing following the results of an investigation that began after the 2024 Crossfit Games. CrossFit shared six steps it would take to better ensure the safety of its athletes. In addition to suspending open water swimming events, organizers “will conduct additional on-site rehearsals for all event staff, safety personnel, and volunteers to test safety protocols and communications equipment.”

Further, “CrossFit will also ensure paramedic teams and ambulances are on-site at all events even if they are not legally required based on local ordinances.” Other changes include creating a CrossFit Games Safety Advisory board, a CrossFit Athlete Council, and expanding mental health and emotional support resources.

“These changes reflect CrossFit’s continued commitment to safety. We are confident these adjustments will enhance our ability to respond swiftly and effectively in any situation while fostering a safer environment for all athletes and event participants,” the company wrote in its concluding remarks.

Details about the 2025 CrossFit Games are still forthcoming.