Upper Arlington High School Swim Coach Gary Grant Dies, 38

Upper Arlington High School and Upper Arlington Swim Club assistant coach Gary Grant died on Friday night in a single vehicle crash. He was 38-years old.

A native of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, near New York City, Grant was a five-time New Jersey State High School Champion at Bergen Catholic, where he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. He was named the state’s Swimmer of the Year as a senior in 2003. He also won six YMCA national titles, eventually going on to swim at Ohio State from 2003 through 2006.

“He was the best swimmer in New Jersey of his era and one of the fastest high schoolers in the country, who also happened to be an African American man who used his underwater fly kick and sheer determination to earn his way to College,” said Upper Arlington head girls coach John Sands.

“The more people who knew what a truly special person Gary was, I feel like that does some good,” Sands said of Grant, who he knew for almost two decades. “He always had incredible energy. Even beyond swimming, Gary was the type of person who made things fun, more enjoyable, brought a spark with him. He would do something to lighten the mood. He was incredibly fun and talented as a coach.”

In February, the Upper Arlington girls’ team won the Ohio Division I State Championship and the boys finished as runners-up. Grant was an assistant coach with both teams.