Trying To Contextualize The Absurdity of Gretchen Walsh’s 47.42 In The 100 Fly

If you were lucky enough to stream the women’s 100 fly final at NCAAs (or, even better, watch live), you had a full 47 and a half seconds to take in that show. You got to see Gretchen Walsh touch at 21.75, a split that was already quicker than the fastest 50 in history, and then had enough time to regain a semblance of composure before seeing her finish more than a second faster than anybody else had ever been.

If you were like me, however, and due to questionable life choices only learned about the result by reading a headline – you had to absorb the enormity of that 47.42 instantaneously. And that left me reduced to mouthing incomprehensible sounds that are somewhat reminiscent of Qbert dialogue.

But the question I have to ask myself as a swim nerd is less “Is this swim mind-boggling?” but more “How can I compare it to other mind-boggling swims?” That’s what I did six years ago with Caeleb Dressel‘s 17.63 so I thought it would be only appropriate to do the same thing again for Gretchen Walsh. But with a twist. Pat Forde (among other achievements, famously the father of NCAA champion Brooke Forde) tweeted this out in response to Walsh’s swim:

Incredible. Destroyed her own American record. Wasn’t that long ago that breaking :50 was a huge deal. https://t.co/YBuvhOYQi6 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 23, 2024

The impressive thing about Walsh’s swim to me though is not that it wasn’t that long ago that breaking 50 was a huge deal. I think breaking 50 is still a huge deal. After all, only one other woman (Emma Sticklen) broke that barrier in the final this year and only three did last year (Kate Douglass, Maggie MacNeil, and Torri Huske – all under 49 even).

It’s still a pretty rare feat. So I thought it would be interesting to compare the 47.4 not to the second fastest performer ever, but instead to count a little further back. How does Gretchen Walsh compare to the 16th fastest performer (to round out the B final) and how does that comparison in the 100 fly stack up across all the other SCY events?

If we do so, we get this table:

First, a 5% gap just to 16th is absurd.

Second, I did not do this retroactively. The fair comparison would be to compare Caeleb Dressel‘s 50 free in 2018, not in 2024, giving everyone six years to attempt to catch up. But, nevertheless, Dressel’s 50 free reigns supreme even with added time. But Gretchen Walsh‘s performances in the 100 fly (and 50 free and 100 free) still appear monumental.

Third, no seriously. 5%. How is that even possible? Imagine going 49.9 in the 100 fly or 18.5 in the 50 free – times that are not just good but historically good – like swim nerds can rattle off by name the very short list of everyone faster than you – and being just not even close to the record.

Leon Marchand has achieved many things in his career so far, but even he’s not 5% ahead of the 16th fastest performer. Yet. His times to shoot for this coming weekend are 3:26.96 in the 400 IM, 1:45.14 in the 200 breast, and 3:57.32 in the 500 free. Now, I’d like to be bold here and claim that the 3:57 is clearly not going to happen. But somehow I don’t feel so confident about the 3:26…

Fourth, there is some remarkable staying power in some events. Natalie Coughlin (50.01) is still in the top 16 in the 100 back. Erik Vendt is still 16th in the mile. Janet Evans is still 15th in the mile all these years later. Even as the records themselves have dropped significantly out from under them.

Fifth, I think this approach does give at least some sense of how bunched up people are in events like the men’s 200 and 500 freestyles compared to some of the ones that are more spread out. But I really had to hurry to get this article out before Arizona State does something at Men’s NCAAs to assuredly ruin the fact that they’re bookmarking 1st and 16th in the 500 free right now.

Lastly, you might notice one Missy Johnson as the record holder in the 200 free and one Melanie Fink on this list as the 16th performer in the women’s 400 IM. I thought I’d leave that in as a shout-out to USA Swimming’s decision to retroactively apply swimmers’ name changes to their results after they retire. Going through this list, there were a few swims that were definitely incorrect (such as an alleged 48.71 in the 100 fly from somebody who I don’t think has broken one minute in the event) so I appreciated the added complexity of the unfamiliar names. On the other hand, I now know that Erika Brown got married and changed her surname to Connolly. Mazel Tov!