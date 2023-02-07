The Expected Surprises That Come At The U.S. Olympic Trials

On a recent SwimSwam podcast, despite making one of the worst hot-takes imaginable (that shall not be repeated here), one of the points I made was that we generally tend to under-estimate surprises in our picks for who makes the Olympic Team and that YanYan was right to pick Dare Rose and Alec Enyeart. Not necessarily because I think those two, specifically, have a high likelihood of making the team, but that there will very likely be somebody like that.

I went back and looked at what happened in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics. Looking at the World Rankings for 2020 is a bit odd, in light of some minor world event that year, so instead, I looked at 2019. How did our team rank in 2019?

World Rank U.S. Rank Name Event 1 1 Katie Ledecky W 800 Free 1 1 Katie Ledecky W 1500 Free 1 1 Regan Smith W 100 Back 1 1 Lilly King W 100 Breast 1 1 Hali Flickinger W 200 Fly 1 1 Caeleb Dressel M 100 Free 1 1 Caeleb Dressel M 100 Fly 1 1 Caeleb Dressel M 50 Free 2 1 Katie Ledecky W 400 Free 2 1 Annie Lazor W 200 Breast 2 1 Ryan Murphy M 200 Back 2 1 Jay Litherland M 400 IM 3 1 Simone Manuel W 50 Free 3 1 Ryan Murphy M 100 Back 4 2 Lilly King W 200 Breast 6 1 Emma Weyant W 400 IM 6 1 Chase Kalisz M 400 IM 7 1 Katie Ledecky W 200 Free 7 2 Alex Walsh W 200 IM 7 2 Michael Andrew M 50 Free 7 3 Regan Smith W 200 Fly 7 4 Zach Apple M 100 Free 8 2 Andrew Wilson M 200 Breast 8 3 Erica Sullivan W 1500 Free 8 5 Blake Pieroni M 100 Free 9 1 Andrew Wilson M 100 Breast 9 2 Michael Andrew M 200 IM 9 2 Zach Harting M 200 Fly 10 1 Bobby Finke M 1500 Free 10 3 Abbey Weitzeil W 100 Free 11 1 Andrew Seliskar M 200 Free 12 3 Torri Huske W 100 Fly 12 3 Chase Kalisz M 400 IM 13 1 Bobby Finke M 800 Free 13 2 Abbey Weitzeil W 50 Free 13 3 Allison Schmitt W 200 Free 13 3 Nic Fink M 200 Breast 14 2 Townely Haas M 200 Free 14 4 Katie McLaughlin W 200 Free 18 3 Kieran Smith M 200 Free 18 8 Phoebe Bacon W 200 Back 19 4 Erika Brown W 100 Free 19 6 Tom Shields M 100 Fly 20 8 Hali Flickinger W 400 IM 22 4 Michael Andrew M 100 Breast 23 6 Bryce Mefford M 200 Back 25 2 Kieran Smith M 400 Free 25 7 Claire Curzan W 100 Fly 27 4 Michael Brinegar M 1500 Free 27 7 Zach Apple M 200 Free 28 3 Jake Mitchell M 400 Free 30 10 Kate Douglass W 200 IM 31 7 Olivia Smoliga W 100 Free 36 8 Paige Madden W 200 Free 37 9 Catie DeLoof W 100 Free 38 4 Michael Brinegar M 800 Free 40 10 Allison Schmitt W 100 Free 42 10 Brooke Forde W 200 Free 43 11 Natalie Hinds W 100 Free 46 9 Drew Kibler M 200 Free 49 17 Paige Madden W 400 Free 51 11 Patrick Callan M 200 Free 62 15 Bowe Becker M 100 Free 65 23 Katie Grimes W 800 Free 67 16 Lydia Jacoby W 100 Breast 88 19 Hunter Armstrong M 100 Back 105 30 Rhyan White W 200 Back 135 35 Rhyan White W 100 Back 186 34 Gunnar Bentz M 200 Fly – 40 Brooks Curry M 100 Free – 125 Bella Sims W 200 Free

We did have several #1 rankings, even in 2019. Familiar names like Katie Ledecky (twice), Caeleb Dressel (three times), Lilly King, Regan Smith, and Hali Flickinger. Out of the 71 person-events on the team, 29 (40.8%) had a top-10 world ranking in 2019, and 48 (67.6%) had a top-25 world ranking.

But as you can see in that table, there were some swimmers who ended up making the Tokyo team who maybe weren’t on the radar as much as necessarily strong candidates. Hunter Armstrong in 2019 was only the 88th-ranked man in the 100 back, and just barely cracked the top 20 among Americans. Rhyan White wasn’t in the top 100 in the world or the top 30 among Americans in either backstroke event. And neither Brooks Curry in the 100 free nor Bella Sims in the 200 free even ranked in the top 200 in the world at the time (recall that amazing post-swim press conference with where the rest of the 4×100 free relay found out how recently Curry made the FINA “A” cut in the event), with Sims not even being amongst the top 100 Americans.

In contrast, Dare Rose was 15th in the world in the 100 fly last year (51.40), and Alec Enyeart was 60th in the 800 free (7:58.68) and 40th in the 1500 free (15:12.70). Neither seems that far-fetched, from this perspective.

Alright, maybe 2021 was a weird year. Let’s look at something more normal: the 2016 Olympics in Rio. How did that team rank in 2014?

World Rank U.S. Rank Name Event 1 1 Katie Ledecky W 400 Free 1 1 Katie Ledecky W 800 Free 1 1 Michael Phelps M 100 Fly 2 1 Katie Ledecky W 200 Free 2 1 Ryan Lochte M 200 IM 2 2 Tom Shields M 100 Fly 3 1 Tom Shields M 200 Fly 3 2 Chase Kalisz M 400 IM 3 2 Michael Phelps M 200 IM 4 1 Cammile Adams W 200 Fly 4 1 Elizabeth Beisel W 400 IM 4 1 Anthony Ervin M 50 Free 5 1 Maya DiRado W 200 IM 5 1 Simone Manuel W 100 Free 5 1 Kevin Cordes M 200 Breast 5 1 Nathan Adrian M 100 Free 5 2 David Plummer M 100 Back 6 1 Connor Jaeger M 1500 Free 6 2 Missy Franklin W 200 Back 6 2 Melanie Margalis W 200 IM 6 2 Ryan Murphy M 200 Back 7 2 Maya DiRado W 400 IM 7 3 Ryan Murphy M 100 Back 8 1 Connor Jaeger M 400 Free 8 1 Kevin Cordes M 100 Breast 8 2 Missy Franklin W 200 Free 8 2 Nathan Adrian M 50 Free 9 1 Simone Manuel W 50 Free 10 1 Conor Dwyer M 200 Free 11 2 Cody Miller M 100 Breast 12 2 Ryan Lochte M 200 Free 12 3 Allison Schmitt W 200 Free 12 4 Jacob Pebley M 200 Back 13 3 Jordan Wilimovsky M 1500 Free 18 2 Kathleen Baker W 100 Back 18 3 Leah Smith W 400 Free 18 5 Jay Litherland M 400 IM 19 4 Hali Flickinger W 200 Fly 19 6 Katie Meili W 100 Breast 20 3 Josh Prenot M 200 Breast 21 4 Abbey Weitzeil W 50 Free 26 5 Leah Smith W 200 Free 26 5 Lia Neal W 100 Free 27 3 Anthony Ervin M 100 Free 27 7 Leah Smith W 800 Free 28 4 Kelsi Dahlia W 100 Fly 29 6 Abbey Weitzeil W 100 Free 31 7 Amanda Weir W 100 Free 34 7 Cierra Runge W 200 Free 35 8 Lilly King W 200 Breast 35 8 Allison Schmitt W 100 Free 39 6 Olivia Smoliga W 100 Back 41 6 Jimmy Feigen M 100 Free 46 8 Conor Dwyer M 400 Free 52 12 Melanie Margalis W 200 Free 54 8 Molly Hannis W 200 Breast 58 9 Townley Haas M 200 Free 89 25 Maya DiRado W 200 Back 114 22 Blake Pieroni M 100 Free 153 32 Caeleb Dressel M 100 Free 176 28 Jack Conger M 200 Free – 35 Gunnar Bentz M 200 Free – 95 Ryan Held M 100 Free – – Dana Vollmer W 100 Fly – – Dana Vollmer W 100 Free – – Michael Phelps M 200 Fly

This isn’t actually all that different. We have 66 person-events (two fewer Olympic events back then), and again 29 (43.9%) top-10 rankings and 41 (62.1%) top-25 rankings. So it’s still a fairly significant percentage of the team was highly ranked in the world, even two years out.

But not all of the team. Maya DiRado may have been 5th and 7th in the 200 and 400 IMs, respectively, but she was just 89th in the world, and just 25th amongst Americans, in the 200 back. Nevertheless, she went on to win gold in that event in Rio. And, as we saw leading up to Tokyo, we have three cases of someone not even in the top 100 in the world and two more not even in the top 200. Ryan Held was just 95th amongst Americans in the 100 free in 2014, makes the team in the 4×100 free relay in 2016, and even swam in the Olympic FInal.

I have to note two especially odd things as far as the 2016 team is concerned: Dana Vollmer didn’t even swim in 2014, and had her first child in early 2015. And Michael Phelps didn’t swim the 200 fly in 2014, apparently. But I’m not sure we can draw too many conclusions from those two. Phelps is… Phelps, and Dana Vollmer had been making international teams for more than a decade at that point too.

So what’s the conclusion here? It seems a good bet that most of the Paris 2024 team will have been in the top 25 in the world rankings last year. But it’s likely that a few will be outside of the top 100, or maybe even outside the top 200. Braden, for instance, picked Kaii Winkler to make the 4×100 free relay. He was ranked 158th last year in the 100 free. To be clear, I’m not saying that makes Winkler a lock here – just that it shouldn’t necessarily be a surprise if somebody ranked this low last year does make their way onto the team next year.