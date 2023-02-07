Freshman Phenom Gui Caribe Hoping to Follow in Teammate Jordan Crooks’ Footsteps

SwimSwam spoke with freshman sprinting star Gui Caribe of Brazil when we went down to Knoxville. Caribe told us how his adjustment to Tennessee swimming has gone so far and why he has found so much success. He appears to be following in Jordan Crooks‘ footsteps (after being taken under his wing) as we near SEC Championships.
Coleman Hodges
Coleman Hodges
February 07th, 2023
Not a fan of yards and has been an 18.9 and 41.4 as a freshman and not even championship season yet lol
Love the palpable excitement. He’s clearly having a blast.