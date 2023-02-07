Greek Age Record-holder Apostolos Siskos Commits to Harvard for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greek backstroker Apostolos Siskos has committed to the application process at Harvard University and will head to Cambridge in the fall of 2024. He confirmed his commitment, telling SwimSwam, “I can say it was very difficult because I had a lot of offers from great schools but I think I made a good choice.”

Harvard is putting together a stellar class of 2028, having already received verbal commitments from #16 Joshua Chen, #19 Adriano Arioti, Eric Lee, and Richard Poplawski.

Swimming at the South Region site of the 2023 Greek Winter Junior Championships in Thessaloniki’s Posidonio Pool, Apostolos Siskos clocked the leading 200 backstroke time in the world so far this season, going 1:56.79. That lowered his own Greek age record of 1:57.73 from January. The overall Greek Record is 1:56.72, set last year by the country’s most recent breakthrough swimmer, Apostolos Christos.

Siskos first represented Greece at the 2021 European Junior Championships. This past summer, he was on the Greek squad at the European Championships, where he finished ninth in the semi-finals of the 200 back with a then-best time of 1:58.66. A few weeks later, at the World Junior Championships, he came in fourth in the 200 back (1:58.89) and seventh in the 100 back (55.80) as one of only two Greek representatives at the meet.

Best LCM times (converted)

100 back – 55.80 (49.18)

200 back – 1:58.66 (1:44.73)

100 fly – 55.18 (48.45)

200 fly – 2:00.03 (1:45.61)

200 IM – 2:07.19 (1:51.70)

Siskos’ converted times would have scored in the A final of the 200 back and the B finals of the 100 back and 100/200 fly at the 2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

