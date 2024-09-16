Greg Harden, Legendary Michigan Mental Coach Who Worked With Phelps, Dies At 75

Greg Harden, longtime Michigan Athletics mental coach, passed away after surgery complications at 75, the university announced in a statement last week. Harden worked at Michigan for 34 years, beginning in 1986. In 2019, he transitioned from full-time into an advisory role. He also spent the past three seasons working with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During his more than four-decade-long career as an athletics counselor, Harden worked with thousands of student-athletes, including Michael Phelps. “My guy G. I’m so blessed for our time together. RIP,” Phelps wrote on his Instagram story over a picture of him and Harden. Phelps began speaking openly about his personal struggles with mental health nearly a decade ago and has since advocated frequently to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness in and out of the athletic world.

Bob Bowman also recognized the impact that Harden had on Phelps’ career, crediting Harden with helping him learn how to better communicate with Phelps. “He’s a miracle worker,” Bowman is quoted on Harden’s website. “He made me a better coach and a better person.”

Bowman also acknowledged Harden’s passing, writing on X “I’m devastated to hear this news. Greg Harden impacted my life in a profound way. RIP my friend.”

In addition to his work with Phelps, Harden worked with many other prominent athletes including Tom Brady, Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson, J.J McCarthy, Michelle McMahon, Emily Klueh (nee Brunemann), and Jalen Rose.

Their comments on Harden’s effect on their lives echo Phelps and Bowman’s words. “He meant the world to me and I could never have had the success I had without the time, energy, love, and support he had given me,” said Brady in a statement. “He believed in me before I ever believed in myself,” McMahon wrote in her tribute, which Michigan shared along with tributes from many former student-athletes.

During his career, Harden became known as the “secret weapon” for Michigan athletes, a moniker the university used in their statement on his death as “his work behind the scenes [helped] Wolverine athletes achieve peak performance.”

Harden is survived by his wife, three adult children, and his sister.

University of Michigan’s Full Statement: