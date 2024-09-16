Torri Huske on Winning Gold, Relay Starts, and The Public Under-appreciating Silver/Bronze

Torri Huske finished 4th in the 100 fly at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. A year later, she won the world title in the same event. At the next year’s world championships after taking on an extreme course load at Stanford, still managed a bronze in the event. And finally, in Paris, Huske topped the podium once again… plus much, much more.

It’s no exaggeration to say the Paris Olympics was Torri’s best international competition to date. Not only did she score gold in the 100 fly (55.5), but she also won silver in the 100 free (52.5) and as a part of the 400 free relay (52.0) as well as gold in the mixed 400 medley relay (Free, 51.8) and 400 medley relay (Free, 52.4). Huske breaks down the training she did leading into the Games, how her less-than-ideal experience last summer helped her learn moving into this year, and what she did to improve her relay starts.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com