Scottsdale Aquatic Club Swim Coach Bob Platt Dies, 58

Bob Platt, the head director of operations and National Group Assistant at the Scottsdale Aquatic Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has died. He was 58.

One colleague of Platt’s tells SwimSwam that he died in his sleep early Saturday morning. No cause of death has been publicized.

Among Platt’s biggest achievements in the sport was an appointment as the assistant manager of the US team at the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships.

Platt is a native of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and moved to Arizona in September of 2004. In the fall of 2012, Bob joined the coaching staff Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

Bob attended the University of Maryland, College Park before graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. During his time at Temple University, Bob participated in a year-long marketing internship with both General Motors and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

As a full time college student, Platt began his swim coaching career at a small community team outside of Philadelphia before being recruiting to be an assistant coach for Germantown Academy Aquatic Club under the direction of Dick Shoulberg.

While an assistant coach at Germantown Academy Aquatic Club, Bob had the experience of helping to place 4 men on the 1992 USA Olympic Swim Team. In the fall of 1992 Bob began his career as a head coach at Spirit Swimming in Newtown, Pennsylvania and would remain as the head coach for the next 12 years. In that time, the team grew from 24 athletes to 120 athletes.

After the 2004 Olympic Trials, Bob moved to Arizona where he became the Senior Program Director at the Southwest Valley Family YMCA in Goodyear, AZ.

Bob’s volunteer and community involvement included supporting such non-profits as the American Cancer Society of Philadelphia, The AIDS Fund of Philadelphia, 1n10 of Phoenix and he is currently on the Board of Directors for the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS.

Swimming Community Reacts

As news of Platt’s death spread throughout the swimming community, there has been an outpouring of love from the swimming community, and especially his coaching peers.

University of Virginia associate head coach Tyler Fenwick, who swam with Platt at Germantown Academy, lauded Platt’s willingness to fight for marginalized groups in the sport.

“Bob would be the first to tell you he was gay,” Fenwick said. “He was proud of who he was and ensured that gay coaches had an advocated, confidant, and friend in the sport.

“But it extended beyond being gay. He fought for minorities, women, and anyone he felt needed his strength. He wanted people to know they belonged, could thrive, and lead, no matter who they were. He provided a massive boost of confidence to those who needed it most. I loved him for that!”

Keith Kennedy, another swim coach, said “you brought so much joy to everyone you ever spoke to on and off deck.”