2024 Swammy Awards: U.S. Club Coach of the Year – Chris Plumb (Carmel)

After putting two swimmers on the U.S. Olympic team and three more on the Junior Pan Pac roster, Carmel Swim Club’s Chris Plumb earns his second straight Swammy Award for U.S. Club Coach of the Year.

Plumb’s year started off by leading the Carmel High School girls’ team to their 38th consecutive IHSAA title, with star swimmers Alex Shackell, Molly Sweeney and Lynsey Bowen leading the way as all three swept their individual events.

From there, Carmel’s focus shifted solely to the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, where then 17-year-old Shackell and her older brother Aaron Shackell both qualified for their first Olympic team racing in front of the home Indiana crowd in Indianapolis.

Aaron Shackell, 19 at the time, created a big wave of momentum for Carmel on the opening night of racing, winning the men’s 400 freestyle in a time of 3:45.46, knocking a second and a half off his previous best time.

Alex Shackell also had a hot start to the Trials, breaking 57 seconds for the first time in the semis of the women’s 100 fly in 56.78, qualifying her 4th for the final and moving her into #3 all-time in the girls’ 17-18 age group. However, with the three women ahead of her breaking 56 seconds, Shackell scratched the final in order to focus on the 200 freestyle, where she had a chance to qualify for the Olympic team in the 4×200 free relay.

That move ended up paying off, as she placed 6th in the 200 free final (1:57.05) to book a ticket to Paris.

Later in the meet, Shackell broke the National Age Group Record for 17-18 girls in the semis of the women’s 200 fly, clocking 2:06.10 to lower Regan Smith‘s mark of 2:06.39 set in 2020. Shackell came into the meet with a PB of 2:07.13, and brought it down to 2:06.71 in the prelims.

In the final, Shackell was the runner-up to Smith in 2:06.69, earning an individual berth at the Olympic Games.

Also performing well for Carmel at the Trials was Kayla Han, who was 9th in the heats of the women’s 400 free but was scratched into the final and ultimately placed 4th in a lifetime best of 4:08.21, ranking her 15th all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

The 16-year-old also narrowly missed a finals berth in the 400 IM, placing 9th.

On the male side, 18-year-old Gregg Enoch made a finals appearance in the men’s 400 IM, placing 7th, and added best times in the 400 free and 200 IM.

Upon conclusion of the Trials, Plumb was announced as an assistant coach for the U.S. at the Olympic Games.

In Paris, Alex Shackell picked up two medals, swimming preliminary legs of the women’s 4×100 medley relay that won gold and the women’s 4×200 free relay that won silver. Individually, she neared her personal best in the 200 fly semis (2:06.46) to qualify for the final in 5th, ultimately placing 6th in 2:07.73.

Aaron Shackell dropped .01 from his Trials-winning PB in the heats of the men’s 400 free, advancing to the final in 6th (3:45.45) before finishing 8th (3:47.00).

Carmel’s Christopher Pfaff was named to the U.S. coaching staff for the Junior Pan Pacs in August, with Han, Enoch and Andrew Shackell earning roster spots.

At Junior Pan Pacs, Enoch won gold in the boys’ 200 IM and 4×200 free relay, added a bronze medal in the 400 IM, and placed 4th in the 200 free, with his 200 IM best time of 2:00.58 ranking him 19th all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Han also picked up a gold medal in Canberra, topping the girls’ 800 free. After the Olympic Trials, Han opted to return to her home club, La Mirada Armada, hoping to hone in on the distance free and 400 IM training she had found success with in prior years, but while at Carmel, she clearly made strides in the shorter events, specifically the 400 free based on her Trials performance.

Alex Shackell‘s international success in 2024 didn’t stop with the Olympics, as she was named to the U.S. roster for the Short Course World Championships in Budapest, where she won four relay medals including a pair of golds on the U.S. women’s 4×100 free and 4×100 medley. Shackell swam in the final of the 4×100 free, contributing a 52.01 split as the Americans set a new world record.

Individually, Shackell was 4th in the women’s 200 fly (2:03.23) after clocking 2:02.79 in the prelims to rank #3 all-time among Americans.

Despite missing Shackell, Carmel Swim Club had a solid showing at Winter Juniors – East in December, placing 5th among girls’ teams with 270 points, led by Bowen (62 points) and Ellie Clarke (41 points). The team also had three top-eight finishing relays, highlighted by their 4th-place showing in the 4×200 free relay.

