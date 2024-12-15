Williamson Splits 40.96 100 Free, Lakeside Aquatic Club Breaks 17-18 NAG In 400 Free Relay

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

Boys’ 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

West Record: 2:54.75, Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, R Paulk, M Hatcher, C Lucas) (2022)

Meet Record: 2:54.75, Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, R Paulk, M Hatcher, C Lucas) (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:07.45, Cavalier Aquatics (Heilman, Browne, Kidd, Wang) (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:59.57, Rose Bowl Aquatics (Kim, Dalmacio, Larrick, Maurer) (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:54.96, Rose Bowl Aquatics (Kim, Maurer, Larrick, Gim) (2022)

Top 3 Teams:

Lakeside Aquatic Club- 2:54.12 **NEW NAG and MEET RECORD** Scottsdale Aquatic Club- 2:58.84 Irvine Novaquatics- 2:58.90

In the final event of the 2024 Winter Junior Championship, the Lakeside Aquatic Club broke the boys’ 17-18 U.S. National Age Group record in the boys’ 400 freestyle relay. The quartet of Maxwell Stanislaus, Luke Garrett, Aubrey Jaya and Maximus Williamson combined for a time of 2:54.12, beating Rose Bowl Aquatics’ time of 2:54.96 from 2022. They also beat out their own club’s meet record time of 2:54.75 from 2022, which is not a NAG because Williamson still was 16 years old at the time.

Williamson anchored in a time of 40.96, which is nearly a second faster than his flat start time of 41.92 that stands as the 17-18 100 free 17-18 U.S. National Age Group record.

Split Comparison:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 2024 Rose Bowl Aquatics, 2022 100y Maxwell Stanislaus — 43.66 Nathan Kim – 44.40 200y Luke Garrett — 44.47 Rex Maurer — 42.74 300y Aubrey Jaya — 45.03 Zach Larrick — 44.10 400y Maximus Williamson — 40.96 Jonathan Gim — 43.72 Total 2:54.12 2:54.96

Ironically, when Rose Bowl Aquatics broke the NAG at 2022 Winter Juniors, they finished second to Lakeside Aquatic Club’s relay that broke the previous meet record.

Lakeside Aquatic Club nearly swept all the relays at Winter Juniors, winning every single one aside from the 200 medley relay.