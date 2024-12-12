2024 Winter Juniors – West: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 11-15, 2024
- Austin, Texas
- Prelims: 9:00 am (CT) / Finals: 5:00 pm (CT)
- SCY (25 yards)
Day 2 finals of the Winter Junior Championships – West are here. The meet starts at 5 pm CST in Austin, Texas, and it could be an exciting night. On the schedule we have the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 400 medley relays
Carmel Swim Club’s Kayla Han ran away with the prelims of the girl’s 500, being the only swimmer under 4:40, and she is back tonight to defend her title from last year.
The 200 IM and 50 freestyles will both feature Gabi Brito and Teagan O’Dell in the top 3 seeds creating an interesting storyline for the events. Brito is the top seed in the 200 and the 3rd seed in the 50, and O’Dell is the 2nd seed in the 200 and the top seed in the 50. Brito is also looking to potentially break the 13-14 NAG records in her events, coming only half a second away in her 200 IM prelims swim.
On the boy’s side, Aiden Hammer took the top seed in the boy’s 500 freestyle this morning around a second and a half ahead of the field. Maximus Williamson will feature in both the 200 IM, where he is the 2nd seed to Campbell McKean, and the 50 free, where he is the top seed.
Girls’ 500 Freestyle
- West Record: 4:28.64 – Bella Sims (2022)
- Meet Record: 4:27.52 – Summer McIntosh (2022)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14 – Katie Ledecky (2011)
- 15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.71 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- 17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58 – Katie Ledecky (2015)
Top 8 Fiinishers
- Madi Mintenko (PPA)- 4:36.66
- Kayla Han (RMDA)- 4:36.88
- Ella Cosgrove (FASt)- 3:37.98
- Montse Spielmann (AAAA)- 4:44.87
- Paige Downey (GM) -4:45.22
- Alyssa Ton (NOVA)- 4:48.18
- Savannah Skow (LCAT)- 4:48.42
- Avery Dillon (KATY)- 4:49.85
Boys’ 500 Freestyle
- West Record: 4:12.33 – Rex Maurer (2022)
- Meet Record: 4:12.33 – Rex Maurer (2022)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:14.83 – Luka Mijatovic (2024)
- 15-16 NAG Record: 4:12.34 – Luka Mijatovic (2024)
- 17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42 – Luke Hobson (2022)
Top 8 Finishers
- Gabriel Manteufel (SAND)- 4:13.55
- Aiden Hammer (KING)- 4:14.21
- Luke Ellis (SAND)- 4:15.54
- Chase Maier (FOX)- 4:18.98
- Maxwell Stanislaus (LAC)- 4:20.12
- Jiarui Xue (AQJT)- 4:20.54
- Noah Mudadu (SAND)- 4:20.97
- Gideon Swam (FCST)- 4:24.44
Girls’ 200 IM
- West Record: 1:52.73 – Bella Sims (2022)
- Meet Record: 1:52.71 – Katie Grimes (2022)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.73 – Audrey Derivaux (2024)
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38 – Teagan O’Dell (2023)
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36 – Kate Douglass (2020)
Boys’ 200 IM
- West Record: 1:41.18 – Maximus Williamson (2023)
- Meet Record: 1:41.18 – Maximus Williamson (2023)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29 – Michael Andrew (2014)
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.41 – Thomas Heilman (2023)
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.81 – Maximus Williamson (2024)
Girls’ 50 Freestyle
- West Record: 21.49 – Abby Weitzeil (2014)
- Meet Record: 21.49 – Abby Weitzeil (2014)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 21.89 – Claire Curzan (2019)
- 15-16 NAG Record: 21.50 – Claire Curzan (2021)
- 17-18 NAG Record: 21.32 – Simone Manuel (2015)
Boys’ 50 Freestyle
- West Record: 18.71 – Ryan Hoffer (2016)
- Meet Record: 18.71 – Ryan Hoffer (2016)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 19.76 – Michael Andrew (2014)
- 15-16 NAG Record: 19.24 – Michael Andrew (2015) & Thomas Heilman (2023)
- 17-18 NAG Record: 18.67 – Caeleb Dressel (2015)
Girl’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- West Record: 3:33.93, Fort Collins Area Swim Team (Steward, Bartel, Gillilan, Alons) – 2017
- Meet Record: 3:33.28, Carmel Swim Club (Clarke, Sweeney, Shackell, Han) – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 3:38.62, TAC Titans (Liu, He, Nixon, Whelehan) – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:36.53, Virginia Gators (Bray, Muzzy, Whittney, Hamilton, Kulp)– 2017
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10, Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) – 2023
Boy’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Meet Record: 3:08.95, Cavalier Aquatics-Piedmont Family YMCA (King, Moore, Heilman, Browne)– 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 3:24.49, Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch) – 2020
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:13.95, Bolles School Sharks (Kyser, Porch, Lancaster, Kravchenko) – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:10.27, Spartan Aquatic Club (Stoffle, LIn, Sacca, Muhammad – 2021
Manteufel was going 4:47 in 2022, now 4:13. Nice impending addition to the IU squad.
Williamson vs McKean in the 2 IM is gonna be nuts