Mikayla Tan Breaks 13-14 National Age Group Record With 2:09.58 200 Breast

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

Girls’ 200 Breaststroke

West Record: 2:06.81 – Lydia Jacoby (2022)

Meet Record: 2:06.02 – Alex Walsh (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22 – Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45 – Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:04.32 – Lydia Jacoby (2023)

Top 8 Finishers:

Piper Enge (UN)- 2:08.71 Bella Brito (CITI)- 2:08.72 Mikayla Tan (CROW)- 2:09.58 **NEW 13-14 NAG RECORD** Grace Rabb (TXLA)- 2:10.16 Kaitlyn Nguyen (NOVA)- 2:10.28 Roni Black (WFFM)- 2:10.83 Avery Collins (LAC)- 2:11.60 Brooke Corrigan (ACAD)- 2:12.26

The NAGs just keep falling.

This time around it was the 14-year-old Mikayla Tan, who swam a time of 2:09.58 at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships (West) to take down a 12-year-old U.S. 13-14 girls’ National Age Group record in the 200-yard breaststroke. She finished third overall in the event and became the youngest girl to break 2:10 in the 200 breast.

The previous record was held by Allie Szekely, who went a mark of 2:10.22 back in 2012.

All-Time Top Performers, Girls’ 200-Yard Breaststroke (U.S. 13-14 Age Group)

Mikayla Tan, Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks — 2:09.58 (2024) Allie Szekely, Central Bucks Swim Team — 2:10.22 (2012) Kate Douglass, Westchester Aquatic Club — 2:10.89 (2016) Gace Koenig-Song, NASA Wildcat Aquatics — 2:10.92 (2024) Raya Mellott, Crow Canyon Sharks — 2:11.22 (2022)

Tan, a freshman who represents the Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, improved upon her best time of 2:10.56 from this November, which then had been ranked No. 2 all-time for her age group.

Compared to her previous best time, Tan was faster on her first 150, but her closing speed from her old personal best was slightly faster.

Split Comparison:

Mikayla Tan, 2024 Winter Juniors Mikayla Tan, 2024 PC PLS Senior Open 50y 29.31 29.83 100y 32.56 33.22 150y 33.53 33.62 200y 34.18 33.89 Total 2:09.58 2:10.22

Tan also took fifth in the 100 breast, 31st in the 400 IM and 13th in the 200 IM at Winter Juniors.