2024 Winter Juniors- West: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet

Welcome to the Day 3 finals session of the West Winter Juniors meet here in Austin, Texas. Tonight’s session will include the finals for the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and ending with the 4×50 freestyle relay.

Highlighting the night are three double event top seeds. On the girl’s side, Madi Mintenko leads the way in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle finals after winning the 500 last night. She has some tight competition for the wins in both of them, including 400 IM top seed Kayla Han.

On the boy’s side, Campbell McKean is the top seed in the 400 IM and the 100 breaststroke, coming off an event win in the 200 IM at last night’s finals. We also have NAG record holder Maximus Williamson leading the way in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, trying to set his first record of the meet.

The last event of the session will be the 4×50 freestyle relays for both men and women.

GIRLS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS

West Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022

Meet Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han – 2022

15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022

17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims – 2022

Top 8 Finishers:

Kayla Han (RMDA)- 4:04.44 Sydney Schoeck (CSP)- 4:09.17 Grace Rabb (TXLA)- 4:11.55 Alexa McDevitt (BC)- 4:14.38 Avery Collins (LAC)- 4:14.54 Kaitlyn Nguyen (NOVA)- 4:14.66 Taylor Johannsen (TOPS)- 4:15.92 Amber Janky (FAST)- 4:16.61

BOYS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS

West Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022

Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster – 2019

13-14 NAG Record: 3:47.91, Luka Mijatovic – 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022

17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster – 2020

GIRLS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS

West Record: 51.58, Annika Parkhe – 2023

Meet Record: 49.49, Alex Shackell – 2023

13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan – 2019

15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan – 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022

BOYS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS

West Record: 45.46, Ryan Hoffer, – 2015

Meet Record: 44.55, Thomas Heilman – 2024

13-14 NAG Record: 45.81, Thomas Heilman – 2021

15-16 NAG Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022

17-18 NAG Record: 44.55, Thomas Heilman– 2024

GIRLS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS

West Record: 1:40.78, Bella Sims – 2022

Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin – 2010

15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky – 2013

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin – 2014

BOYS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS

West Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023

Meet Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023

13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman – 2021

15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman – 2023

17-18 NAG Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023

GIRLS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

West Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022

Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger – 2015

15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh – 2017

17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby – 2023

BOYS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

West Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015

Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015

13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley – 2014

15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew – 2015

17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley – 2018

GIRLS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS

West Record: 50.53, Bella Sims – 2022

Meet Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024

13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush – 2023

15-16 NAG Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024

17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan – 2023

BOYS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS