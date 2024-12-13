2024 Winter Juniors- West: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 11-15, 2024
- Austin, Texas
- Prelims: 9:00 am (CT) / Finals: 5:00 pm (CT)
- SCY (25 yards)
Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
Welcome to the Day 3 finals session of the West Winter Juniors meet here in Austin, Texas. Tonight’s session will include the finals for the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and ending with the 4×50 freestyle relay.
Highlighting the night are three double event top seeds. On the girl’s side, Madi Mintenko leads the way in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle finals after winning the 500 last night. She has some tight competition for the wins in both of them, including 400 IM top seed Kayla Han.
On the boy’s side, Campbell McKean is the top seed in the 400 IM and the 100 breaststroke, coming off an event win in the 200 IM at last night’s finals. We also have NAG record holder Maximus Williamson leading the way in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, trying to set his first record of the meet.
The last event of the session will be the 4×50 freestyle relays for both men and women.
GIRLS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS
- West Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022
- Meet Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han – 2022
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims – 2022
Top 8 Finishers:
- Kayla Han (RMDA)- 4:04.44
- Sydney Schoeck (CSP)- 4:09.17
- Grace Rabb (TXLA)- 4:11.55
- Alexa McDevitt (BC)- 4:14.38
- Avery Collins (LAC)- 4:14.54
- Kaitlyn Nguyen (NOVA)- 4:14.66
- Taylor Johannsen (TOPS)- 4:15.92
- Amber Janky (FAST)- 4:16.61
BOYS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS
- West Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022
- Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster – 2019
- 13-14 NAG Record: 3:47.91, Luka Mijatovic – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster – 2020
GIRLS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS
- West Record: 51.58, Annika Parkhe – 2023
- Meet Record: 49.49, Alex Shackell – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan – 2019
- 15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan – 2021
- 17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022
BOYS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS
- West Record: 45.46, Ryan Hoffer, – 2015
- Meet Record: 44.55, Thomas Heilman – 2024
- 13-14 NAG Record: 45.81, Thomas Heilman – 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 44.55, Thomas Heilman– 2024
GIRLS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS
- West Record: 1:40.78, Bella Sims – 2022
- Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin – 2010
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky – 2013
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin – 2014
BOYS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS
- West Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023
- Meet Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman – 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman – 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023
GIRLS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS
- West Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022
- Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger – 2015
- 15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh – 2017
- 17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby – 2023
BOYS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS
- West Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015
- Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015
- 13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley – 2014
- 15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew – 2015
- 17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley – 2018
GIRLS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS
- West Record: 50.53, Bella Sims – 2022
- Meet Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024
- 13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush – 2023
- 15-16 NAG Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024
- 17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan – 2023
BOYS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS
- West Record: 45.58, Ryan Hoffer – 2015
- Meet Record: 45.01, Will Modglin – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 47.44, Daniel Diehl – 2020
- 15-16 NAG Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm – 2019
- 17-18 NAG Record: 44.63, Ryan Murphy – 2014