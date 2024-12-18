Watch: Top Race Videos From 2024 Winter Junior Championships East and West

2024 Winter Junior Championships- East/West

Now that the 2024 Winter Junior Championships have wrapped-up in Greensboro, NC and Austin, TX, its time to go back and review some of the top races of the week. With multiple National Age Group (NAG) records and meet records falling, both sites had plenty of excitement, with some of the highlights below.

BOYS’ 100 FLY – FINALS (East)

US Olympian Thomas Heilman continued his dominance in the butterfly events, swimming to new 17-18 National Age Group records in both the 100 and 200 butterfly at the East meet. In the 100 butterfly, Heilman threw down a historic 43.86, becoming the youngest swimmer to dip under the 44 second barrier. Notably, that time would’ve placed 3rd at the 2024 NCAA Championships and would currently rank 3rd in the NCAA this season. Heilman is committed to swim at Virginia next fall.

Bonus: Heilman’s 200 butterfly

GIRLS’ 100 FLY – Finals (West)

West Record: 51.58, Annika Parkhe – 2023

Meet Record: 49.49, Alex Shackell – 2023

13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan – 2019

15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan – 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022

A strong girl’s 100 butterfly final in the west saw two swimmers dip under the meet record, as both Alana Berlin and Madi Mintenko managed to touch under Annika Parkhe’s previous mark of 51.58. Berlin ultimately got her hand to the wall first, touching in a time of 51.46 to claim both the gold and the meet record, while Mintenko touched just behind her in a 51.50.

GIRLS’ 50 FREE – Finals (East)

Meet Record: 21.49, Abbey Weitzeil – 2014

13-14 NAG Record: 21.89, Claire Curzan – 2019

15-16 NAG Record: 21.50, Claire Curzan – 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 21.32, Simone Manuel – 2015

In a highly-anticipated showdown, newly minted National HS Record holder Julie Mishler took on Rylee Erisman, who’s record she broke less than a week ago. When the dust settled, the two swimmers actually hit the wall in an identical time of 21.62 to tie for gold in the girl’s 50 freestyle. Erisman also shattered her own NAG record in the 100 freestyle at the meet, posting a time of 46.69 to become the youngest swimmer under the 47-second barrier.

Top 8 Finishers:

Julie Mishler (FAST)/ Rylee Erisman (LAKR)- 21.62 — Charlotte Crush (LAK)- 22.04 Annie Jia (UDAC)- 22.05 Annam Olasewere (CPAC)- 22.10 Molly Workman (MLAC)- 22.37 Sarah Pailsey Owen (MAAC)- 22.50 Mena Boardman (CS)- 22.76

Girls’ 200 Breaststroke (West)

West Record: 2:06.81 – Lydia Jacoby (2022)

Meet Record: 2:06.02 – Alex Walsh (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22 – Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45 – Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:04.32 – Lydia Jacoby (2023)

Top 8 Finishers:

In one of the closest finishes of the meet, Piper Enge and Bella Brito touched .01 apart in the girl’s 200m breaststroke on the final day of the meet. Enge, a member of the 2024 LC World Championships team for the USA, got to the wall first in a time of 2:08.71 for the victory, with Brito hitting the wall second in 2:08.72.

In the excitement, 14-year-old Mikayla Tan flew slightly under the radar to touch 3rd in a time of 2:09.58, taking over a half second off of Allie Szekely’s 12-year-old National Age Group Record of 2:10.22 in the process.

Boys’ 200 Butterfly (West)

West Record: 1:40.01 – Luca Urlando (2018)

Meet Record: 1:40.86 – Thomas Heilman (2022)

(2022) 13-14 NAG Record: 1:42.77 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

(2021) 15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.73 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

(2023) 17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.39 – Aiden Hayes (2022)

Top 8 Finishers:

Maximus Williamson had a fantastic meet at the West site, winning 5 events en route to the high point crown. Throughout the meet, Williamson’s event wins included the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 200 fly, with his 200 butterfly capping-off the meet.