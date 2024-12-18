Commonwealth Swimming Announces the Addition of Two New Sites Across Three States

Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Swim Team has expanded its operation, acquiring two new sites, with training facilities across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

According to emails from the club’s Head Coach Chris Sheppard, the team recently announced the acquisiton of Seekonk Aquatics and a merge with Solo Aquatics, with the two sites becoming known as Commonwealth South and Commonwealth North, respectively.

Commonwealth South, formerly known as Seekonk Aquatics, primarily operates out of the Ellis Mayers Natatorium at Seekonk High School in Massachusetts. The team also has access to two other training facilities in the state of Rhode Island: the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center at Brown University and the PODS Aquatic Center in Providence. Prior to being renamed Seekonk Aquatics, the program was originally part of the southern branch of Gator Swim Club.

Commonwealth North features the merge of Commonwealth Swimming with Solo Aquatics, one of the largest teams in the New England Swimming LSC. With the merge, Commonwealth North brings the addition of another 5 training facilties in Massachusetts and New Hampshire: Choice Fitness Elite, Dover Indoor Pool, Haverhill High School, Jenny Thompson Pool, and Phillips Exeter Academy. Harrison Hollingsworth and Meg Hollingsworth, the former owners and Head Coaches at Solo, will continue to oversee operations at the Commonwealth North site.

Combined with the previous training facilities utilized by Commonwealth Swimming, the team now holds access to 11 different training facilities across 3 states, including three long course pools. Sheppard addressed the additions in his email to his athletes and parents, stating. “I am excited for these new developments. The addition of Commonwealth North and Commonwealth South open a world of possibilities for all involved. It is an exciting time that has the electric crackle of infinite opportunity. Welcome to the new chapter of the Commonwealth Current!”

In its 10-year existence, Commonwealth Swimming has quickly risen to become one of the leading programs in New England. The team earned a Silver Medal USA Swimming Club Excellence Award in both 2020 and 2022, and received the Bronze Medal Club Excellence Award in 2021. Under Sheppard at Commonwealth, Natalie Mannion represented the USA at both the 2019 World Junior Championships and 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, and was named a member of the US Junior National Team from 2019 until 2023.