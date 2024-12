2024 Winter Junior Championships: A Look at the Full Combined East/West Results

2024 Winter Junior Championships- East/West

The 2024 Winter Junior Championships have concluded, so we thought it would be interesting to take the combined results from both the East and West meets and put them all in one place. That gives us a chance to compare the two meets and see if there’s anything interesting to analyze.

So, get ready to scroll, because there are a ton of events results below. We’ve also made sure to denote which meet each swimmer was at to make the comparisons easier. You’ll find analysis of some of the things that stuck out to us at the bottom of the post. Happy scrolling!

GIRLS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Beach Cities Swi-CA ‘A’ – 1:37.26 (West) Crow Canyon Shar-PC ‘A’ – 1:38.40 (West) Bellevue Club Sw-PN ‘A’ – 1:38.43 (West) Mission Viejo Na-CA ‘A’ – 1:39.28 (West) Lakeside Aquatic-NT ‘A’ – 1:39.48 (West) Lakeside Swim Te-KY ‘A’ – 1:39.53 (East) SwimMAC Carolina-NC ‘A’ – 1:39.66 (East) Academy Bullets-IL ‘A’ – 1:40.12 (East) (TIE) Tac Titans-NC ‘A’ – 1:40.12 (West (TIE)

BOYS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Bolles School Sharks-FL ‘A’ – 1:27.33 (East) Lakeside Swim Team-KY ‘A’ – 1:27.69 (East) Nashville Aquatic Club-SE ‘A’ – 1:27.97 (East) Mason Manta Rays-OH ‘A’ – 1:28.06 (East) Mecklenburg Swim-NC ‘A’ – 1:28.62 (East) Bolles School Sharks-FL ‘B’ – 1:28.67 (East) Waterloo Swimming-ST ‘A’ – 1:28.87 (West) Aquajets Swim Team-MN ‘A’ – 1:28.95 (West)

GIRLS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Bellevue Club Swim-PN ‘A’ – 7:08.01 (West) Laker Swim-FL ‘A’ – 7:10.93 (East) Tac Titans-NC ‘A’ – 7:12.27 (East) Crow Canyon Sharks-PC ‘A’ – 7:12.30 (West) Academy Bullets-IL ‘A’ – 7:12.44 (West) Mission Viejo-CA ‘A’ – 7:13.13 (West) Beach Cities Swimming-CA ‘A’ – 7:14.37 (West) Lakeside Swim Team-KY ‘A’ – 7:14.55 (East)

BOYS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Lakeside Aquatic-NT ‘A’ – 6:22.84 (West) Bolles School Sharks-FL ‘A’ – 6:26.00 (East) Sandpipers Of Nevada-CA ‘A’ – 6:26.65 (West) Cavalier Aquatic-VA ‘A’ – 6:28.50 (East) Irvine Novaquatics-CA ‘A’ – 6:29.23 (West) Aquajets Swim Team-MN ‘A’ – 6:29.78 (West) Mecklenburg Swim-NC ‘A’ – 6:31.07 (East) Dynamo Swim Club-GA ‘A’ – 6:31.73 (East)

Girls’ 500 Freestyle – Top 8 Finishers

Boys’ 500 Freestyle – Top 8 Finishers

Girls’ 200 IM – Top 8 Finishers

Boys’ 200 IM – Top 8 Finishers

Girls’ 50 Freestyle – Top 8 Finishers

Boys’ 50 Freestyle – Top 8 Finishers

Girls’ 4×100 Medley Relay – Top 8 Teams

Beach Cities Swimming ‘A’ – 3:34.16 (West) SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:34.80 (East) Bellevue Club ‘A’ – 3:35.49 (West) TAC Titans ‘A’ – 3:35.59 (East) Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:35.76 (East) Crow Canyon ‘A’ – 3:36.32 (West) Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ – 3:37.12 (East) Academy Bullets ‘A’ – 3:37.16 (West)

Boys’ 4×100 Medley Relay – Top 8 Teams

Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:10.45 (East) Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ – 3:12.10 (East) Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:13.38 (West) Cavalier Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:13.43 (East) Texas Ford Aquatics ‘A’ – 3:13.95 (West) Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:13.98 (East) Bolles School Sharks ‘B’ – 3:14.12 (East) Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:14.14 (West)

Girls’ 400 IM – Top 8 Finishers

Kayla Han (RMDA) – 4:04.44 (West) Audrey Derivaux (JW) – 4:06.11 (East) Emerson Callis (QSTS) – 4:06.52 (East) Chloe Kim (SCAR) – 4:07.11 (East) Sydney Schoeck (CSP) – 4:09.17 (West) Grace Rabb (TXLA) – 4:11.55 (West) Nicole Zettel (TAC) – 4:12.07 (East) Avery Klamfoth (MAC) – 4:13.91 (East)

Boys’ 400 IM – Top 8 Finishers

Baylor Stanton (GA) – 3:41.50 (East) Luke Ellis (SAND) – 3:42.94 (West) Tyler Bardak (FOX) – 3:45.47 (West) Mack Schuman (NAC) – 3:45.98 (East) Noah Cakir (TS) – 3:46.29 (East) Ryan Erisman (LAKR) – 3:46.35 (East) Jake McCoy (COUG) – 3:47.43 (West) Norvin Clontz (MSA) – 3:47.50 (East)

Girls’ 100 Fly – Top 8 Finishers

Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 50.13 (East) Annie Jia (UDAC) – 50.35 (East) Alana Berlin (SSTY) – 51.46 (West) Madi Mintenko (PPA) – 51.50 (West) Gabi Brito (CITI) – 51.89 (West) Molly Sweeney (CSC) – 52.10 (East) Kelsey Zhang (ALTO) – 52.14 (West) Mena Boardman (CS) – 52.20 (East)

Boys’ 100 Fly – Top 8 Finishers

Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – 43.86 (East) Rowan Cox (TXLA) – 45.74 (West) Alejandro Michelena (UN) – 46.42 (West) Shareef Elaydi (SCSC) – 46.78 Austin Carpenter (COA) – 46.79 (East) Max Buff (GTAC) – 46.97 (East) Andrew Shackell (CSC) – 47.04 (East) Riccardo Osio (LAC) – 47.13 (West)

Girls’ 200 Free – Top 8 Finishers

Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – 1:42.46 (West) Madi Mintenko (PPA) – 1:43.52 (West) Ella Cosgrove (FAST) – 1:45.39 (West) Liberty Clark (CROW) – 1:45.76 (West) Brynn Lavigueur (SYS) – 1:45.82 (East) Alyssa Ton (NOVA) – 1:46.01 (West) Kayla Han (RMDA) – 1:46.45 (West) Maeve Eckerman (SYS) – 1:46.69 (East)

Boys’ 200 Free – Top 8 Finishers

Maximus Williamson (LAC) – 1:32.24 (West) Ethan Ekk (ATAC) – 1:33.92 (East) Jason Zhao (RAYS) – 1:34.22 (East) Xavier Sohovich (BSS) – 1:34.66 (East) Alex Thiesing (LAK) – 1:34.76 (East) Maxwell Stanislaus (LAC) – 1:34.97 (West) Koby Bujak-Upton (UN) – 1:35.15 (East) Kenneth Barnicle (GSCY) – 1:35.56 (East)

Girls’ 100 Breast – Top 8 Finishers

Piper Enge (UN) – 58.45 (West) Bella Brito (CITI) – 59.09 (West) Elle Scott (MAC) – 59.13 (East) Eliza Wallace (MSA) – 59.49 (East) Bianca Nwaizu (NOVA) – 59.73 (West) Addie Robillard (RAYS) – 59.77 (East) Grace Rabb (TXLA) – 59.90 (West) Mikayla Tan (CROW) – 1:00.03 (West)

Boys’ 100 Breast – Top 8 Finishers

Campbell McKean (BEND) – 51.72 (West) Jack Armour (TFA) – 51.86 (West) Josh Bey (HHSC) – 52.68 (East) Gabe Nunziata (ODAC) – 52.90 (East) Giulian Martin (CANE) – 53.34 (East) Noah Cakir (TS) – 53.40 (East) Jason Zhao (RAYS) – 53.93 (East) Austin Carpenter (COA) / Finley Conklin (MAC) – 53.54 (East/West)

Girls’ 100 Back – Top 8 Finishers

Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 50.01 (East) Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – 50.70 (West) Rylee Erisman (LAKR) – 51.36 (East) Alana Berlin (SSTY) – 51.48 (West) Reina Liu (TAC) – 51.86 (East) Sarah Rodrigues (JAC) – 52.10 (East) Julie Mishlers (FAST) – 52.41 (East) Lila Higgo (BSS) – 52.80 (East)

Boys’ 100 Back – Top 8 Finishers

Maximus Williamson (LAC) – 46.70 (West) Gavin Keogh (FAC) – 46.77 (West) Baylor Stanton (GA) – 47.07 (East) Luke Vatev (HOSC) – 47.09 (West) Rowan Cox (TXLA) – 47.23 (West) Thomas Mercer (LAK) – 47.27 (East) Ethan Guo (GS) – 47.32 (East) Jack Troy (SCSC) – 47.33 / Andrew Chou (TNAQ) – 47.33 (East/East)

Girls’ 200 Free Relay – Top 8 Finishers

Bellevue Club ‘A’ – 1:29.84 (West) Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ – 1:29.92 (West) TAC Titans ‘A’ – 1:30.49 (East) Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:30.72 (West) Beach Cities Swim ‘A’ 1:30.94 (West) SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:31.16 (East) Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’ – 1:31.25 (West) Academy Bullets ‘A’ – 1:31.74 (West)

Boys’ 200 Free Relay – Top 8 Finishers

Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:19.34 (West) Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ – 1:19.44 (East) Quicksilver Swim ‘A’ – 1:20.12 (West) Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ – 1:20.52 (East) Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:20.65 (East) Bolles School Sharks ‘B’ – 1:21.31 (East) Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:21.34 (East) Central Ohio Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:21.45 (East)

Girls’ 200 Back – Top 8 Finishers

Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 1:48.69 (East) Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – 1:49.16 (West) Audrey Derivaux (JW) – 1:50.91 (East) Sarah Rodrigues (JAC) – 1:51.14 (East) Maya Schweikert (RAYS) – 1:53.33 (East) Reina Liu (TAC) – 1:53.84 (East) Virginia Hinds (ASA) – 1:53.92 (East) Grace Rabb (TXLA) – 1:54.12 (West)

Boys’ 200 Back – Top 8 Finishers

Gavin Keogh (FAC) – 1:40.53 (West) Baylor Stanton (GA) – 1:40.89 (East) Ethan Ekk (ATAC) – 1:42.41 (East) David Melnychuk (SYS) – 1:42.50 (East) Thomas Mercer (LAK) – 1:43.14 (East) Davis Jackson (TAC) – 1:43.64 (East) Diego Castaneda (TERA) – 1:43.86 (East) Zach Oswald (SSC) – 1:43.91 (East)

Girls’ 100 Free – Top 8 Finishers

Rylee Erisman (LAK) – 46.69 (East) Madi Mintenko (PPA) – 47.58 (West) Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 47.85 (East) Annie Jia (UDAC) – 48.07 (East) Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – 48.09 (West) Annam Olasewere (CPAC) – 48.36 (East) Liberty Clark (CROW) – 48.48 (West) Jada Duncan (SMST) – 48.71 (West)

Boys’ 100 Free – Top 8 Finishers

Maximus Williamson (LAC) – 41.96 (West) Luke Bedsole (HSA) – 42.99 (East) Austin Carpenter (COA) – 42.99 (East) Andy Kravchenko (BSS) – 43.06 (East) Enzo Solitario (WAVE) – 43.12 (West) Marvin Johnson (MCC) – 43.18 (East) Koby Bujak-Upton (UN) – 43.64 (East) Miles Blackson-Dunbar (ALPH) – 43.71 (West)

Girls’ 200 Breast – Top 8 Finishers

Addie Robillard (RAYS) – 2:07.75 (East) Elle Scott (MAC) – 2:08.62 (East) Piper Enge (UN) – 2:08.71 (West) Bella Brito (CITI) – 2:08.72 (West) Mikayla Tan (CROW) – 2:09.58 (West) Grace Rabb (TXLA) – 2:10.16 (West) Kaitlyn Nguyen (NOVA) – 2:10.28 (West) Kaidy Stout (GSA) – 2:10.50 (East)

Boys’ 200 Breast – Top 8 Finishers

Campbell McKean (BEND) – 1:53.54 (West) Gabe Nunziata (ODAC) – 1:54.36 (East) Josh Bey (HHSC) – 1:54.43 (East) Noah Cakir (TS) – 1:54.45 (East) Jack Armour (TFA) – 1:55.18 (West) Ian Heysen (BD) – 1:55.23 (East) Giulian Martin (CANE) – 1:55.72 (East) Andrew Eubanks (TDPS) – 1:55.73 (West)

Girls’ 200 Fly – Top 8 Finishers

Kelsey Zhang (PASA) – 1:54.16 (West) Audrey Derivaux (JW) – 1:55.18 (East) Kayla Han (RMDA) – 1:55.89 (West) Nikki Nixon (TAC) – 1:55.94 (East) Alyce Lehman (JW) – 1:56.55 (East) Montse Spielmann (AAAA) – 1:57.00 (West) Emily Wolf (FAST) – 1:57.43 (East) Sage Miller (IOL) – 1:57.74 (West)

Boys’ 200 Fly – Top 8 Finishers

Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – 1:38.95 (East) Maximus Williamson (LAC) – 1:42.17 (West) Shareef Elaydi (SCSC) – 1:42.80 (West) Alejandro Michelena (UN) – 1:43.82 (West) Thomas Mercer (LAK) – 1:43.88 (East) Sam Marsteiner (WAVE) – 1:44.60 (East) Rowan Cox (TXLA) – 1:44.69 (West) Baylor Stanton (GA) – 1:45.02 (East)

Girls’ 1650 Free – Top 8 Finishers

Kayla Han (RMDA) – 15:56.07 (West) Chloe Kim (SCAR) – 16:00.21 (East) Paige Downey (GM) – 16:06.16 (West) Abby Dunford (SYS) – 16:07.04 (East) Daisy Collins (NCAC) – 16:14.52 (East) Lexie Ward (CSC) – 16:14.97 (East) Clare Custer (SYS) – 16:20.12 (East) Madalyn Petty (TRAC) – 16:20.70 (East)

Boys’ 1650 Free – Top 8 Finishers

Gabriel Manteufel (SAND) – 14:45.58 (West) Will Mulgrew (SAC) – 14:50.97 (East) Whitaker Steward (TST) – 14:51.94 (West) Ryan Erisman (LAKR) – 14:57.76 (East) Colin Jacobs (UN) – 15:01.34 (East) Jiarui Xue (AQJT) – 15:06.71 (West) Eli Rolfsen (GKC) – 15:06.87 (East) Ashton Joswiak (SAC) – 15:08.10 (West)

Girls’ 400 Free Relay – Top 8 Finishers

Bellevue Club ‘A’ – 3:16.84 (West) Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ – 3:17.15 (West) TAC Titans ‘A’ – 3:18.13 (East) Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:19.07 (East) Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:19.12 (West) Laker Swim ‘A’ – 3:19.18 (East) SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:19.75 (East) Academy Bullets ‘A’ – 3:19.77 (West)

Boys’ 400 Free Relay – Top 8 Finishers

Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ – 2:53.78 (East) Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 2:54.12 (West) Cavalier Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:56.65 (East) Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ – 2:57.01 (East) Bolles School Sharks ‘B’ – 2:57.86 (East) Mecklenburg Swim Association ‘A’ – 2:58.54 (East) Scottsdale Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 2:58.84 (West) Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 2:58.90 (West)

Firstly, Bolles School Sharks deserve a shoutout for their incredible performances in the boys relays. Bolles had not one, not two, not three, but four boys relay events in which their ‘A’ and ‘B’ relays both cracked the top 8 in the combined results. It started on Wednesday night, when Bolles posted the fastest time across both meets in the 200 medley relay (1:27.33), while their ‘B’ squad was 6th overall (1:28.67). Moving into Thursday, Bolles was nearly as dominant in the 400 medley relay, seeing their ‘A’ team take 2nd and their ‘B’ team 7th. They then took 2nd and 6th in the 200 free relay on Friday, and saved the best for last, finishing 1st and 5th in the 400 free relay to end the meet.

Meanwhile, Bellevue Club was really on top of things in the girls relays, winning all 3 free relays and taking 3rd in both medleys.

While there was a lot of parity between the East and West meets in most events, there were a few that came out very lopsided. One of the best examples of this was the girls 200 free, where the West meet produced the top 4 times, as well as the 6th and 7th fastest times. The girls 50 free was similar to that, seeing the East meet produce the 5 fastest swims across both meets.

There weren’t any swimmers who ended up “winning” all their events in the combined results, however, there was a 3-way tie for the most “wins”. Maximus Williamson, Thomas Heilman, and Charlotte Crush each posted the fastest time in 3 events in the combined results.