2024 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

The final prelims session of the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – East will feature plenty of talent as many swimmers take on their best events. In the girl’s 100 freestyle, newly-minted NAG record holder Rylee Erisman will continue her strong showing at this meet, looking to break her own 15-16 NAG record of 47.14. Thomas Heilman will also be back in action, looking to challenge his own meet record in the 200 butterfly. He will also take aim at the 17-18 NAG record of 1:40.39, a time that he only missed by a few tenths with his performace in the 15-16 age group last year.

Girl’s 200 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 1:48.32 – Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:50.95 – Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:48.30 – Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith (2019)

Boy’s 200 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 1:39.62 – Daniel Diehl, CUY (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:43.15 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.58 – Baylor Stanton (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:37.35 – Ryan Murphy (2014)

Girl’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 46.29 – Abbey Weitzeil, Canyons Aquatics (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.67 – Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 47.14 – Rylee Erisman (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 46.09 – Simone Manuel (2015)

Boy’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatics (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 43.51 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

(2021) 15-16 NAG Record: 41.96 – Kaii Winkler (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer (2015)

Girl’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 2:06.02 – Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22 – Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45 – Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:04.32 – Lydia Jacoby (2023)

Boy’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 1:52.12 – Josh Matheny, Team Pittsburgh (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.52 – Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:52.37 – Reece Whitley (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38 – Josh Matheny (2020)

Girl’s 200 Yard Buttterfly

Meet Record: 1:50.15 – Alex Shackell, Carmel Swim Club (2023)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:54.33 – Audrey Derivaux (2024)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:51.24 – Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:50.15 – Alex Shackell (2023)

Boy’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Meet Record: 1:40.73 – Thomas Heilman , Cavalier Aquatics (2023)

, Cavalier Aquatics (2023) 13-14 NAG Record: 1:42.77 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

(2021) 15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.73 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

(2023) 17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.39 – Aiden Hayes (2022)

Girl’s 1650 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 15:26.17 – Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:52.84 – Claire Weinstein (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 15:15.17 – Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 15:13.30 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

Boy’s 1650 Yard Freestyle