Charlotte Crush Clocks 1:48.69 200 Back, Just 0.39 Seconds Away From 15-16 NAG

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

In the final of the girls’ 200-yard backstroke at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East, 16-year-old Charlotte Crush clocked a time of 1:48.69 to improve upon her mark of 1:48.93 raced during prelims. She remains the No. 2 swimmer of all-time in the U.S. 15-16 girls’ age group and is just 0.39 seconds away from Regan Smith‘s national age group record.

Crush, a Tennessee commit, also ranks no. 16 all-time amongst all female swimmers in the event. Her time would have placed fourth overall at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

All-Time Top Performers, Girls’ 200-yard Backstroke (U.S. 15-16 Age Group):

Regan Smith, Riptide Swim Team — 1:48.30 (2018) Charlotte Crush, Lakeside Swim Team — 1:48.69 (2024) Claire Curzan, TAC Titans — 1:49.35 (2020) Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team — 1:50.37 (2018) Kylie Stewart, Dynamo Swim Club — 1:50.66 (2013)

Coming into Winter Juniors, Crush’s best time in the 200 back was nearly two seconds slower at 1:50.55.

Compared to prelims, Crush took out her race faster, but was slower coming home. She was also nearly a second faster than Smith on her first 50, but slower than her for the rest of the race.

Charlotte Crush, 2024 Winter Juniors (finals) Charlotte Crush, 2024 Winter Juniors (prelims) Regan Smith, 2018 5oy 24.69 25.19 25.67 100y 27.22 27.57 27.10 150y 27.94 27.77 27.67 200y 28.84 28.40 27.84 Total 1:48.69 1:48.93 1:48.30

With her 200 back win, Crush also claimed her third title of the meet, as she also won the 100 back and 100 fly. She went on to race the 100 free later during Saturday’s night session.