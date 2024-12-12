2024 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

The second day of the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – East gets underway this morning with preliminary heats in the girls’ and boys’ 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

Carmel Swim Club’s Lynsey Bowen and Molly Sweeney own top seeds in the girls’ 500 free and 200 IM, respectively, with Laker Swimming’s Rylee Erisman leads the 50 free field after anchoring her team to victory last night in the 800 free relay.

On the boys’ side, Erisman’s older brother, Ryan Erisman, is the top seed in the 500 free, while Thomas Heilman is the top seed in both the 200 IM and 50 free. Heilman is the defending champion in the 200 IM, and will be looking to move up one spot after placing 2nd in the 50 free last year.

GIRLS’ 5oo FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

BOYS’ 5oo FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 4:12.33, Rex Mauree – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 4:14.83, Luka Mijatovic – 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 4:12.34, Luka Mijatovic – 2024

17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42, Luke Hobson – 2022

GIRLS’ 200 IM – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:52.21, Katie Grimes – 2022

– 2022 13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.73, Audrey Derivaux – 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass – 2020

BOYS’ 200 IM – PRELIMS

GIRLS’ 50 FREE – PRELIMS

BOYS’ 50 FREE – PRELIMS