2024 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 11-14, 2024
- Wednesday Finals: 4 pm EST
- Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST
- Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheets
- Event Page
- Live Results
- Meet Central
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet
The second day of the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – East gets underway this morning with preliminary heats in the girls’ and boys’ 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.
Carmel Swim Club’s Lynsey Bowen and Molly Sweeney own top seeds in the girls’ 500 free and 200 IM, respectively, with Laker Swimming’s Rylee Erisman leads the 50 free field after anchoring her team to victory last night in the 800 free relay.
On the boys’ side, Erisman’s older brother, Ryan Erisman, is the top seed in the 500 free, while Thomas Heilman is the top seed in both the 200 IM and 50 free. Heilman is the defending champion in the 200 IM, and will be looking to move up one spot after placing 2nd in the 50 free last year.
GIRLS’ 5oo FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 4:27.52, Summer McIntosh – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14, Katie Ledecky – 2011
- 15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.61, Katie Ledecky – 2014
- 17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58, Katie Ledecky – 2015
BOYS’ 5oo FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 4:12.33, Rex Mauree – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:14.83, Luka Mijatovic – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 4:12.34, Luka Mijatovic – 2024
- 17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42, Luke Hobson – 2022
GIRLS’ 200 IM – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 1:52.21, Katie Grimes – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.73, Audrey Derivaux – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass – 2020
BOYS’ 200 IM – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 1:41.18, Maximus Williamson – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29, Michael Andrew – 2014
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.41, Thomas Heilman – 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024
GIRLS’ 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 21.49, Abbey Weitzeil – 2014
- 13-14 NAG Record: 21.89, Claire Curzan – 2019
- 15-16 NAG Record: 21.50, Claire Curzan – 2021
- 17-18 NAG Record: 21.32, Simone Manuel – 2015
BOYS’ 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 18.71, Ryan Hoffer – 2016
- 13-14 NAG Record: 19.76, Michael Andrew – 2014
- 15-16 NAG Record: 19.24, Michael Andrew / Thomas Heilman – 2014 / 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 18.67, Caeleb Dressel – 2015
