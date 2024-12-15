Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman Swims 1:38.95 200 Fly, Breaks 17-18 NAG By Over A Second

Comments: 1
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 1

December 14th, 2024 Club, National, News

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

Thomas Heilman has done it again.

In the finals of the boys’ 200-yard butterfly at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East, Heilman swam a time of 1:38.95, shattering Aiden Hayes‘ national age group record time of 1:40.39 setback in 2022. In addition, he also took a good chunk off his own personal best of 1:40.48 from this November.

Heilman, a senior who represents Cavalier Aquatics and is committed to the University of Virginia, is also now the youngest American swimmer to break the 1:40 barrier in the 200 fly at age 17.

All-Time Top Performers, Boys’ 200-Yard Butterfly (U.S. 17-18 Age Group):

  1. Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics — 1:38.95 (2024)
  2. Aiden Hayes, NC State — 1:40.93 (2022)
  3. Luca Urlando, Georgia — 1:40.67 (2020)
  4. Brendan Burns, Indiana — 1:40.98 (2020)
  5. Logan Robinson, Princeton — 1:41.04 (2024)

Amongst all swimmers, Heilman now ranked No. 15 all-time. His mark would have placed third at the 2024 NCAA Championships and is just 0.69 seconds away from Ilya Kharun‘s time of 1:38.26 that won the title.

Heilman was faster than his previous best time on all fronts. He went out in a 47.02, which is 0.75 seconds quicker than his front half from November. His back-end speed was also 0.78 seconds faster.

Split Comparison:

Thomas Heilman, 2024 Winter Juniors Thomas Heilman, 2024 Commonwealth Cup
5oy 21.98 22.47
100y 25.04 25.30
150y 25.64 25.92
200y 26.29 26.79
Total 1:38.95 1:40.48

Earlier in the meet, Heilman broke the 17-18 national age group record in the 100 fly, going 43.86.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BR32
55 seconds ago

Bruh I can’t do this I’m retiring 😭😭😭

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!