Thomas Heilman Swims 1:38.95 200 Fly, Breaks 17-18 NAG By Over A Second

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 11-14, 2024
- Wednesday Finals: 4 pm EST
- Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST
- Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
Thomas Heilman has done it again.
In the finals of the boys’ 200-yard butterfly at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East, Heilman swam a time of 1:38.95, shattering Aiden Hayes‘ national age group record time of 1:40.39 setback in 2022. In addition, he also took a good chunk off his own personal best of 1:40.48 from this November.
Heilman, a senior who represents Cavalier Aquatics and is committed to the University of Virginia, is also now the youngest American swimmer to break the 1:40 barrier in the 200 fly at age 17.
All-Time Top Performers, Boys’ 200-Yard Butterfly (U.S. 17-18 Age Group):
- Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics — 1:38.95 (2024)
- Aiden Hayes, NC State — 1:40.93 (2022)
- Luca Urlando, Georgia — 1:40.67 (2020)
- Brendan Burns, Indiana — 1:40.98 (2020)
- Logan Robinson, Princeton — 1:41.04 (2024)
Amongst all swimmers, Heilman now ranked No. 15 all-time. His mark would have placed third at the 2024 NCAA Championships and is just 0.69 seconds away from Ilya Kharun‘s time of 1:38.26 that won the title.
Heilman was faster than his previous best time on all fronts. He went out in a 47.02, which is 0.75 seconds quicker than his front half from November. His back-end speed was also 0.78 seconds faster.
Split Comparison:
|Thomas Heilman, 2024 Winter Juniors
|Thomas Heilman, 2024 Commonwealth Cup
|5oy
|21.98
|22.47
|100y
|25.04
|25.30
|150y
|25.64
|25.92
|200y
|26.29
|26.79
|Total
|1:38.95
|1:40.48
Earlier in the meet, Heilman broke the 17-18 national age group record in the 100 fly, going 43.86.
