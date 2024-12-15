Thomas Heilman Swims 1:38.95 200 Fly, Breaks 17-18 NAG By Over A Second

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

Thomas Heilman has done it again.

In the finals of the boys’ 200-yard butterfly at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East, Heilman swam a time of 1:38.95, shattering Aiden Hayes‘ national age group record time of 1:40.39 setback in 2022. In addition, he also took a good chunk off his own personal best of 1:40.48 from this November.

Heilman, a senior who represents Cavalier Aquatics and is committed to the University of Virginia, is also now the youngest American swimmer to break the 1:40 barrier in the 200 fly at age 17.

All-Time Top Performers, Boys’ 200-Yard Butterfly (U.S. 17-18 Age Group):

Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics — 1:38.95 (2024) Aiden Hayes, NC State — 1:40.93 (2022) Luca Urlando, Georgia — 1:40.67 (2020) Brendan Burns, Indiana — 1:40.98 (2020) Logan Robinson, Princeton — 1:41.04 (2024)

Amongst all swimmers, Heilman now ranked No. 15 all-time. His mark would have placed third at the 2024 NCAA Championships and is just 0.69 seconds away from Ilya Kharun‘s time of 1:38.26 that won the title.

Heilman was faster than his previous best time on all fronts. He went out in a 47.02, which is 0.75 seconds quicker than his front half from November. His back-end speed was also 0.78 seconds faster.

Split Comparison:

Thomas Heilman, 2024 Winter Juniors Thomas Heilman, 2024 Commonwealth Cup 5oy 21.98 22.47 100y 25.04 25.30 150y 25.64 25.92 200y 26.29 26.79 Total 1:38.95 1:40.48

Earlier in the meet, Heilman broke the 17-18 national age group record in the 100 fly, going 43.86.