2024 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 11-14, 2024
- Wednesday Finals: 4 pm EST
- Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST
- Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
Day 3 finals of the 2024 Winter Juniors – East meet is set to kick off shortly at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The relay at the end of tonight’s session will be the 200 free relay.
Lakeside Swim Team 16-year-old Charlotte Crush is set for a big night. Crush led prelims of the girls 100 fly (50.87) and 100 back (50.01) this morning. Leading off the 400 medley relay last night, Crush broke her own 15-16 girls NAG in the 100 back, swimming a 49.46. We’ll see if she’s able to lower that record again tonight. She’s been as fast as 50.19 in the 100 fly before, so tonight may be the night she dips under 50 seconds in that event as well.
Cavalier Aquatics 17-year-old Thomas Heilman made waves this morning when he broke the meet record and his own 17-18 NAG in the boys 100 fly. Heilman popped a 44.55, setting him up for a decisive victory tonight. He led the field by over 2 seconds this morning.
Gwinnett Aquatics 17-year-old Baylor Stanton made a statement in the boys 400 IM this morning, swimming a career best of 3:45.32 to earn the top seed for tonight. Stanton is facing a double as well, as he also clocked a 47.15 in the boys 100 back, which was also the fastest time of the morning.
GIRLS’ 400 IM – FINALS
- Meet Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han – 2022
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims – 2022
BOYS’ 400 IM – FINALS
- Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster – 2019
- 13-14 NAG Record: 3:47.91, Luka Mijatovic – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster – 2020
GIRLS’ 100 FLY – FINALS
- Meet Record: 49.49, Alex Shackell – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan – 2019
- 15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan – 2021
- 17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022
BOYS’ 100 FLY – FINALS
- Meet Record: 44.55, Thomas Heilman – 2024
- 13-14 NAG Record: 45.81, Thomas Heilman – 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 44.55, Thomas Heilman – 2024
GIRLS’ 200 FREE – FINALS
- Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin – 2010
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky – 2013
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin – 2014
BOYS’ 200 FREE – FINALS
- Meet Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman – 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman – 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023
GIRLS’ 100 BREAST – FINALS
- Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger – 2015
- 15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh – 2017
- 17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby – 2023
BOYS’ 100 BREAST – FINALS
- Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015
- 13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley – 2014
- 15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew – 2015
- 17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley – 2018
GIRLS’ 100 BACK – FINALS
- Meet Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024
- 13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush – 2023
- 15-16 NAG Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024
- 17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan – 2023
BOYS’ 100 BACK – FINALS
- Meet Record: 45.01, Will Modglin – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 47.44, Daniel Diehl – 2020
- 15-16 NAG Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm – 2019
- 17-18 NAG Record: 44.63, Ryan Murphy – 2014