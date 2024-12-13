2024 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

Day 3 finals of the 2024 Winter Juniors – East meet is set to kick off shortly at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The relay at the end of tonight’s session will be the 200 free relay.

Lakeside Swim Team 16-year-old Charlotte Crush is set for a big night. Crush led prelims of the girls 100 fly (50.87) and 100 back (50.01) this morning. Leading off the 400 medley relay last night, Crush broke her own 15-16 girls NAG in the 100 back, swimming a 49.46. We’ll see if she’s able to lower that record again tonight. She’s been as fast as 50.19 in the 100 fly before, so tonight may be the night she dips under 50 seconds in that event as well.

Cavalier Aquatics 17-year-old Thomas Heilman made waves this morning when he broke the meet record and his own 17-18 NAG in the boys 100 fly. Heilman popped a 44.55, setting him up for a decisive victory tonight. He led the field by over 2 seconds this morning.

Gwinnett Aquatics 17-year-old Baylor Stanton made a statement in the boys 400 IM this morning, swimming a career best of 3:45.32 to earn the top seed for tonight. Stanton is facing a double as well, as he also clocked a 47.15 in the boys 100 back, which was also the fastest time of the morning.

GIRLS’ 400 IM – FINALS

BOYS’ 400 IM – FINALS

GIRLS’ 100 FLY – FINALS

BOYS’ 100 FLY – FINALS

GIRLS’ 200 FREE – FINALS

BOYS’ 200 FREE – FINALS

GIRLS’ 100 BREAST – FINALS

BOYS’ 100 BREAST – FINALS

GIRLS’ 100 BACK – FINALS

BOYS’ 100 BACK – FINALS