2024 Winter Juniors – East: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

December 11-14, 2024

Wednesday Finals: 4 pm EST

Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST

Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheets

Event Page

Meet Central

The World Championships might be happening on the other side of the world from Greensboro, North Carolina and Austin, Texas, but Hungary does not have a lock on fast swimming this week. The Winter Junior National Championships are commencing tonight, with the East version of the meet starting at 4 pm EST.

We just have a few relays on the docket tonight, the 200 medley and the 800 free.

Some of the headliners will likely be in action this evening, with Thomas Heilman and Charlotte Crush both appearing on the psych sheet in individual events. At this session last year, Heilman set the National Age Group Record leading off the boy’s 800 free relay.

Alex Shackell highlighted this meet last year, but since she is in Hungary breaking World Records she will not be attending this year’s meet.

GIRLS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.57 – TAC Titans (Liu, He, Nixon, Whelehan), 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017

17-18 NAG Record: 1:36.90 – Aquajets Swim Team (Kern, Egeland, Rosenhagen, Becker), 2022

Top 3:

Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’- 1:39.53 SwimMAC ‘A’- 1:39.66 TAC Titans ‘A’- 1:40.12

The Lakeside Swim Team and SwimMAC A relays were separated by a little more than a tenth of a second with Lakeside coming out on top at 1:39.53. Despite winning the relay, Lakeside only beat SwimMAC on one of the splits. The leadoff leg by Charlotte Crush.

Crush had the fastest 50 backstroke in the field, coming in at 23.56. The closest swimmer to her time was Laker Swim’s Rylee Erisman who went 24.25. The SwimMAC backstroker Clarke Neace led off in 26.45, almost 3 seconds back of Crush. This was the ultimate decider in Lakeside’s victory.

The rest of the Lakeside relay held on to the lead with Hanna Schmidt swimming breast in 28.51, KC Braeger swimming the fly in 24.35, and Ava Grazziani swimming the free in 23.11 to go their final time of 1:39.53.

SwimMAC finished their relay with Elle Scott on the breast, going 26.74, Caroline Mallard swimming the fly leg in 23.87, and Bree Smith coming home on freestyle in 22.60. Their final time of 1:39.66 was just thirteen one-hundredths back from Lakeside.

The TAC Titans team of Reina Liu (24.38), Mia Kate Jeltema (28.95), Nikki Nixon (24.36), and Caden Martin (22.43) rounded out the top 3.

BOYS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 1:26.16 — Nashville Aquatic Club (Amlicke, Attmore, Nicholas, Schumann), 2023

13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.61 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch), 2020

15-16 NAG Record: 1:28.85 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, Van Gorp, McDonald, Chaney), 2018

17-18 NAG Record: 1:25.94 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Amlicke, Schumann, Nicholas, Dong), 2024

Top 3 Finishers

Bolles School Sharks ‘A’: 1:27.33 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’: 1:27.69 Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’: 1:27.97

GIRLS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 6:59.52 – Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ (Shackell, Bowen, Sweeney, Han), 2023

13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017

15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020

17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022

BOYS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

13-14 NAG Record: 6:51.02 – SwimMAC (Sammons, Sweet, Hamid, Cagle) 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 6:20.34 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Lucas, Hatcher, Paulk), 2024

Team Scores – Day 1 – Girls

Team Scores – Day 1 – Boys