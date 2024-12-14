2024 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

It’s the last session of the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East. The session will begin with the longest event, the 1650 freestyle. Daisy Collins posted the top time in the early heats for the girls, cutting over 27 seconds from her entry time (16:14.52). Ryan Erisman paced the boys’ event, swimming 14:57.76. Both athletes swam times that would have ranked them 2nd on the entry sheet and should have a shot at making top three, depending on how the final heats go.

In the 200 back this morning, Charlotte Crush moved up to #2 in the girls’ 15-16 age group. She has a three second lead on the field and looks poised to challenge the meet and age group record. The boys’ event is a much closer affair, where Baylor Stanton leads David Melnychuk by under a second. Melnychuk dropped over two seconds from his entry time to qualify 2nd, while Stanton added around two seconds.

Rylee Erisman was the only girl under 48-seconds this morning in the 100 free, as the 15-year-old swam 47.40 to just miss her best time which also stands as the NAG record. She seems to be the favorite, though 2nd and 3rd place qualifiers Sarah Paisley and Annam Olasewere both hit personal bests this morning. Once again, the boys’ event looks like it’ll be a much closer race as the entire heat swam within half-a-second of each other in prelims, led by Luke Bedsole.

The girls’ 200 breast is shaping up to be a fight between top qualifier Annie Robillard, 100 breast champion Elle Scott, and top seed Molly Sweeney. Scott was the only one of the trio to improve on her entry time in prelims, but only Robillard and Sweeney have been under 2:10 in the event before. In the boys’ event, Ian Heysen and Giulian Martin qualified just two-hundredths apart for the middle lanes. They might be pushed by 3rd qualifier Noah Cakir, who had the strongest back-half of the field, and top seed Josh Bey, who qualified back in 5th.

The girls’ 200 butterfly was paced by Chloe Kim this morning, who had one of the strongest finishes of the field to cut over a second off her entry time. Audrey Derivaux, who also qualified 2nd in the 200 backstroke, finished just two-hundredths behind Kim but well over her best time. We’ll have to see how she handles the double tonight.

Thomas Heilman highlights the boys’ 200 butterfly, an event in which he holds the meet record. He lowered the 17-18 NAG in the 100 butterfly earlier this meet and looks to be in strong form to challenge the 17-18 NAG and the meet record in this event as well.

Girl’s 1650 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 15:26.17 – Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:52.84 – Claire Weinstein (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 15:15.17 – Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 15:13.30 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

Results:

Chloe Kim (SCAR) – 16:00.21 Abby Dunford (SYS) – 16:07.04 Daisy Collins (NCAC) – 16:14.52 Lexie Ward (CSC) – 16:14.97 Clare Custer (SYS) – 16:02.12 Izzy Riva (SPA) – 16:23.26 Brinkleigh Hansen (SPA) – 16:27.09 Meghan Ayres (CA-Y) – 16:36.88

Top seed Abby Dunford grabbed an early lead by the 500, flipping in 4:48.43 to lead the field by about four seconds. 500 free champion Chloe Kim started to sprinkle in 28-second splits to close the gap, eventually taking over the lead at the 1250 mark.

Kim didn’t look back, continuing to extend her lead to nearly seven seconds at the touch. She stopped the clock in 16:00.21, cutting over 25 seconds from her entry time. She will be back in action at the end of the night as the top qualifier in the 200 butterfly.

Dunford wasn’t challenged for 2nd for the remainder of the race, getting to the wall in 16:07.04 to drop just over six seconds from entry.

Daisy Collins’ early heat swim (16:14.52) was good for bronze, less than half a second over Lexie Ward who swam in the top heat and settled four 4th overall.

Boy’s 1650 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 14:37.71 – Michael Brinegar, Mission Viejo (2017)

13-14 NAG Record: 14:45.79 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 14:37.86 – Liam Custer (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 14:29.48 – Luke Ellis (2023)

Girl’s 200 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 1:48.32 – Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:50.95 – Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:48.30 – Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith (2019)

Boy’s 200 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 1:39.62 – Daniel Diehl, CUY (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:43.15 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.58 – Baylor Stanton (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:37.35 – Ryan Murphy (2014)

Girl’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 46.29 – Abbey Weitzeil, Canyons Aquatics (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.67 – Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 47.14 – Rylee Erisman (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 46.09 – Simone Manuel (2015)

Boy’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatics (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 43.51 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

(2021) 15-16 NAG Record: 41.96 – Kaii Winkler (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer (2015)

Girl’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 2:06.02 – Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22 – Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45 – Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:04.32 – Lydia Jacoby (2023)

Boy’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 1:52.12 – Josh Matheny, Team Pittsburgh (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.52 – Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:52.37 – Reece Whitley (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38 – Josh Matheny (2020)

Girl’s 200 Yard Buttterfly

Meet Record: 1:50.15 – Alex Shackell, Carmel Swim Club (2023)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:54.33 – Audrey Derivaux (2024)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:51.24 – Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:50.15 – Alex Shackell (2023)

