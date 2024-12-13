2024 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

The third day of action at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – East in Greensboro will be an action-packed one with five individual events on the docket for both boys’ and girls’ this morning, with the 200 free relay added to the schedule for tonight’s finals.

This morning we’ll see heats in the 400 IM, 200 free and the three stroke 100s.

Charlotte Crush and Audrey Derivaux will be two key names to watch this morning on the girls’ side of the pool, with Crush coming in as the top seed in both the 100 fly and 100 back, while Derivaux is seeded first in the 400 IM. She also held entries in the 100 fly, 200 free and 100 back, but has scratched out.

On the boys’ side, Thomas Heilman is the two-time defending champion in the 100 fly, while Baylor Stanton, Thomas Mercer and Noah Cakir are set to lock horns in the 400 IM.

The 100 breast also shapes up to be an exciting race with Josh Bey and Cakir leading a group of seven boys seeded under 54 seconds.

GIRLS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Half of the ‘A’ final qualifiers in the girls’ 400 IM came out of the 10th and final heat, with rising star Audrey Derivaux leading the way.

The 15-year-old Jersey Wahoos’ product rolled to the fastest time of the morning by two and a half seconds, clocking 4:08.64 to fall just 13 one-hundredths shy of her best time set at this meet last year.

Currently ranked 3rd all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group with her best time, Derivaux’s swim this morning ranks her 29th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Quest Swimming’s Emerson Callis (4:13.22) and SwimMAC’s Avery Klamfoth battled head-to-head for second place in Derivaux’s heat, with the 16-year-old Callis out-touching the 17-year-old Klamfoth as they advance 3rd and 4th into the final.

Topping the penultimate heat was Scarlet Aquatics’ Chloe Kim, who has been on good form thus far in Greensboro, notably winning the 500 free last night.

The 17-year-old put up a time of 4:11.17, just over a second shy of the best time she set last month (4:10.07).

One of only two ‘A’ finalists to drop time, All Star Aquatics’ Madeleine Simmons took nearly three seconds off her PB to qualify in 8th at 4:16.42.

Carmel Swim Club’s Ellie Clarke was notably disqualified after initially clocking 4:15.46, which would’ve advanced her 5th into the final.

BOYS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Cal commits Baylor Stanton and Ryan Erisman claimed the top two seeds for tonight’s final in the boys’ 400 IM, with the top three qualifiers all coming out of the 15th and final heat.

Stanton, 17, clocked 3:45.32 to shave seven one-hundredths off his best time, moving him into a tie for 60th all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group. His old PB of 3:45.39, set at this meet last year, ranks him #8 for 15-16 boys.

Erisman, 18, lowered his best time by nearly two seconds, dropping from 3:48.42 to 3:46.70 to advance in 2nd, narrowly missing cracking the top 100 all-time for 17-18s.

Team Suffolk’s Noah Cakir, an Indiana commit, was also in the heat, rolling to a lifetime best by nine one-hundredths in 3:47.03 to advance in 3rd, just ahead of Mecklenburg’s Norvin Clontz, who went 3:47.06 from one of the early heats.

Another Cal commit, Clontz dropped 3:50 for the first time, with his previous best standing at 3:50.44 from this meet in 2022.

GIRLS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Lakeside Swim Team’s Charlotte Crush kicked off her session with a blistering swim in the 100 fly, clocking 50.87 to lead the girls’ field into the ‘A’ final by well over a second.

Crush Splits: 23.41/27.46

The 16-year-old set her lifetime best of 50.19 this past March, which ranks her #2 all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group behind NAG record holder Claire Curzan (49.51).

Upper Dublin Aquatics’ Annie Jia (52.13) and Carmel’s Molly Sweeney (52.77) went toe-to-toe in the penultimate heat, with both swimmers having set their lifetime bests at this meet last year—Jia in 51.09 and Sweeney in 52.24.

Commonwealth Swimming’s Mena Boardman topped the first circle-seeded heat in 52.26, with the Texas commit owning a PB of 51.62 set in March.

SwimMAC’s Emma Richardson took 14 one-hundredths off her best time in 53.14, ranking her 14th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group. The 14-year-old advanced 6th into the ‘A’ final.

BOYS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS

