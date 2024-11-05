Cal Commit Caiden Bowers Breaks Mel Stewart’s Mercersburg Academy 100 Fly Record From 1988

2024 Mercersburg & Chambersburg Invite

November 1-3, 2024

Mercersburg, PA

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Mercersburg & Chambersburg Invite”

Courtesy: Glenn Neufeld / Mercersburg Academy

Mercersburg Academy senior Caiden Bowers shattered the long-standing school record previously held by Olympic Gold medalist, SwimSwam founder, and Mercersburg alum Mel Stewart, a 1988 grad. Competing in the 100-yard butterfly at the Mercersburg November Invitational, Bowers clocked a time of 47.36, surpassing Stewart’s record of 48.00 from 1988.

Bowers has been slightly faster, 47.03, this past February while representing McDonogh School at the MIAA A Championships.

Bowers’ performance is exceptional for this early in the season and also highlights talent emerging from Mercersburg Academy. Said Bowers, “I’m honored to break a record set by someone as legendary as Mel Stewart, and excited for what’s ahead.”

Bowers’ achievement has drawn praise from coaches and teammates alike, with Head Coach Matt Hurst stating, “Caiden’s been a great addition to our program and a pleasure to coach.”

Molly Workman from Nittany Lion Aquatic Club was the standout on the girl’s side at the Lloyd Aquatic Center setting three pool records in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.04), 100-yard butterfly (55.86) and 50-yard freestyle (23.25).

Bowers, SwimSwam’s #15 recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2025, will be joining a standout class at the University of California-Berkeley next fall, while Workman is heading to Charlotteville in 2026 to swim for Todd Desorbo and the four-time NCAA Champion Virginia Cavaliers.

Hurst’s tenure at Mercersburg is off to a great start. Program director Glenn Neufeld said, “Matt has been an amazing addition to our program and campus community. It’s great to have him on campus and I am truly enjoying my final year on a pool deck with an old friend, exceptional coach, and even better human being. I couldn’t ask for a better team and coaching staff in my last year at Mercersburg.”

Bowers also set a lifetime best of 45.77 in the 100 free at the meet, and added wins in the 200 breast (2:06.54) and 200 IM (1:50.14) while placing 2nd in the 50 free (20.90).