Xavier Sweeps Northern Kentucky On Senior Day

Xavier vs Northern Kentucky

  • November 2, 2024
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results

Courtesy: Xavier Athletics

CINCINNATI  – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming took the top spot in all 28 races against Northern Kentucky, picking up both team wins over the Norse on Senior Day at the Heidt Family Champions Center.

The Musketeers wrap up the fall semester at the CSU Magnus Cup, held at Busbey Natatorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event runs from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23, with prelims set for 9:00 a.m. each day and finals set for 6:00 p.m. each evening.

WOMEN’S NOTABLE

  • The relay squad of Abby BocianAlly ZaleskiNorah Simich and Olivia Oyster won the 200 medley relay, setting a time of 1:47.52.
  • Maggie O’Toole placed first in the 1000 free with a time of 11:05.61.
  • Mary Sweetman collected a first-place finish in the 200 free, setting a time of 1:57.15.
  • Julia Sweetman used a time of 59.66 in the 100 back to take first place. Sweetman also won the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.52.
  • Olivia Oyster won the 100 breast with a time of 1:07.28. Oyster also collected a first-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 51.02.
  • Erin Ritz set a time of 2:05.45 to place first in the 200 fly.
  • Alexis Worrall won the 50 free, setting a time of 24.45.
  • Abby Bocian took first in the 200 back, setting a time of 2:07.13. She also won the the 500 free with a 5:17.57 time.
  • Karlie Dodd won the 200 breast in a time of 2:27.43.
  • Teegan Madara placed first in the 100 fly, with a time of 1:01.52.
  • Maddy LathropJulia SweetmanMaggie O’Toole and Olivia Oyster closed out the meet with a time of 1:49.18 in the 200 free relay to take first.
  • The Musketeer women won all 14 races, finishing with the 887-28 win.

WOMEN’S TOP TIMES

200 Medley Relay Turner, Libler, Ritz, Oyster 1:47.52
1000 Free Maggie O’Toole 11:05.61
200 Free Mary Sweetman 1:57.15
100 Back Julia Sweetman 59.66
100 Breast Olivia Oyster 1:07.28
200 Fly Erin Ritz 2:05.45
50 Free Alexis Worrall 24.45
100 Free Olivia Oyster 51.02
200 Back Abby Bocian 2:07.13
200 Breast Karlie Dodd 2:27.43
500 Free Abby Bocian 5:17.57
100 Fly Teegan Madara 1:01.52
200 IM Julia Sweetman 2:11.52
200 Free Relay Lathrop, J. Sweetman, O’Toole, Oyster 1:49.18

MEN’S NOTABLE

men’s top times

200 Medley Relay Fralic, Mandacina, A. Leamer, Hudson 1:33.39
1000 Free Owen Schwebach 9:51.34
200 Free Kyle Hudson 1:43.47
100 Back Gage Hannewyk 51.31
100 Breast Matthew Scicchitano 59.71
200 Fly Brayden Mandacina 1:59.72
50 Free Ethan Saunders 21.56
100 Free Gage Hannewyk 47.02
200 Back Ryan Knipp 1:56.27
200 Breast Brayden Mandacina 2:10.46
500 Free Nate Finnegan 4:48.26
100 Fly Aiden Leamer 49.03
200 IM Nathan Wall 1:58.19
200 Free Relay Malicki, Fralic, Hudson, A. Leamer 1:25.45

Courtesy: NKU Athletics

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Northern Kentucky swim competed in the program’s second ever meet on Saturday, as the Norse traveled to Xavier for a meet with the Musketeers.

THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE – MEN: Xavier – 838, Northern Kentucky – 440
FINAL SCORE – WOMEN: Xavier – 887, Northern Kentucky – 28
LOCATION: Xavier University (Cincinnati, Ohio)

RESULTS SUMMARY – MEN

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

Northern Kentucky A – 5th (Brian RidnerTyler CukoveckiEthan JohnsonConner Norton)

Northern Kentucky B – 6th (Ben JorgensenJeffrey WenkerKhizar ShahDimiter Zafirov)

 

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle

Frank Runge – 2nd (10:00.43) – 17 Points

Jack Miranda – 4th (10:41.40) – 15 Points

 

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle

Patrick Gibbons – 3rd (1:46.65) – 16 Points

Dimiter Zafirov – 6th (1:50.61) – 13 Points

 

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Jeffrey Wenker – 4th (58.60) – 15 Points

Brian Ridner – 6th (59.53) – 13 Points

 

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

Tyler Cukovecki – 4th (1:02.36) – 15 Points

 

Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Ethan Johnson – 2nd (2:01.37) – 17 Points

Jack Miranda – 3rd (2:08.54) – 16 Points

 

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle

Conner Norton – 2nd (22.01) – 17 Points

Khizar Shah – 6th (23.03) – 13 Points

Ben Joregensen – 7th (23.19) – 12 Points

 

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Patrick Gibbons – 2nd (47.59) – 17 Points

Conner Norton – 5th (49.47) – 14 Points

Dimiter Zafirov – 6th (50.87) – 13 Points

Jeffrey Wenker – 8th (52.49) – 11 Points

 

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle

Frank Runge – 3rd (4:49.66) – 16 Points

Jack Miranda – 4th (5:09.67) – 15 Points

 

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly

Ethan Johnson – 3rd (54.52) – 16 Points

Tyler Cukovecki – 4th (54.90) – 15 Points

Khizar Shah – 5th (55.31) – 14 Points

 

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley

Brian Ridner – 5th (2:09.89) – 14 Points

 

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Northern Kentucky A – 3rd (Conner NortonBen JorgensenJeffrey WenkerPatrick Gibbons)

Northern Kentucky B – 4th (Khizar ShahFrank RungeDimiter ZafirovEthan Johnson)

 

RESULTS SUMMARY – WOMEN

 

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle

Chloe Loftis – 5th (29.67) – 14 Points

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Chloe Loftis – 5th (1:05.97) – 14 Points

UP NEXT

Northern Kentucky swim will compete at the House of Champions Invitational in Indianapolis late this month.

