Xavier Sweeps Northern Kentucky On Senior Day

Xavier vs Northern Kentucky
- November 2, 2024
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- SCY (25 yards)
Courtesy: Xavier Athletics
CINCINNATI – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming took the top spot in all 28 races against Northern Kentucky, picking up both team wins over the Norse on Senior Day at the Heidt Family Champions Center.
The Musketeers wrap up the fall semester at the CSU Magnus Cup, held at Busbey Natatorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event runs from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23, with prelims set for 9:00 a.m. each day and finals set for 6:00 p.m. each evening.
WOMEN’S NOTABLE
- The relay squad of Abby Bocian, Ally Zaleski, Norah Simich and Olivia Oyster won the 200 medley relay, setting a time of 1:47.52.
- Maggie O’Toole placed first in the 1000 free with a time of 11:05.61.
- Mary Sweetman collected a first-place finish in the 200 free, setting a time of 1:57.15.
- Julia Sweetman used a time of 59.66 in the 100 back to take first place. Sweetman also won the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.52.
- Olivia Oyster won the 100 breast with a time of 1:07.28. Oyster also collected a first-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 51.02.
- Erin Ritz set a time of 2:05.45 to place first in the 200 fly.
- Alexis Worrall won the 50 free, setting a time of 24.45.
- Abby Bocian took first in the 200 back, setting a time of 2:07.13. She also won the the 500 free with a 5:17.57 time.
- Karlie Dodd won the 200 breast in a time of 2:27.43.
- Teegan Madara placed first in the 100 fly, with a time of 1:01.52.
- Maddy Lathrop, Julia Sweetman, Maggie O’Toole and Olivia Oyster closed out the meet with a time of 1:49.18 in the 200 free relay to take first.
- The Musketeer women won all 14 races, finishing with the 887-28 win.
WOMEN’S TOP TIMES
|200 Medley Relay
|Turner, Libler, Ritz, Oyster
|1:47.52
|1000 Free
|Maggie O’Toole
|11:05.61
|200 Free
|Mary Sweetman
|1:57.15
|100 Back
|Julia Sweetman
|59.66
|100 Breast
|Olivia Oyster
|1:07.28
|200 Fly
|Erin Ritz
|2:05.45
|50 Free
|Alexis Worrall
|24.45
|100 Free
|Olivia Oyster
|51.02
|200 Back
|Abby Bocian
|2:07.13
|200 Breast
|Karlie Dodd
|2:27.43
|500 Free
|Abby Bocian
|5:17.57
|100 Fly
|Teegan Madara
|1:01.52
|200 IM
|Julia Sweetman
|2:11.52
|200 Free Relay
|Lathrop, J. Sweetman, O’Toole, Oyster
|1:49.18
MEN’S NOTABLE
- Matt Fralic, Brayden Mandacina, Aiden Leamer and Kyle Hudson combined for a time of 1:33.39 in the 200 medley relay to open the meet with a win.
- Owen Schwebach set a time of 9:51.34 in the 1000 free to take the top spot.
- Kyle Hudson won the 200 free with a time of 1:43.47.
- Gage Hannewyk took first in the 100 back, setting a time of 51.31. Hannewyk also won the 100 free, setting a time of 47.02.
- Matthew Scicchitano used a time of 59.71 to take first in the 100 breast.
- Brayden Mandacina won the 200 fly, setting a time of 1:59.72. He also took first in the 200 breast with a time of 2:10.46.
- Ethan Saunders finished the 50 free in 21.56 to take first.
- Ryan Knipp’s time of 1:56.27 was good for first place in the 200 back.
- Nate Finnegan won the 500 free in a time of 4:48.26.
- Aiden Leamer set a time of 49.03 in the 100 fly to take first.
- Nathan Wall won the 200 IM, finishing in 1:58.19.
- Brandon Malicki, Matt Fralic, Kyle Hudson and Aiden Leamer won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:25.45.
- Xavier’s men won all 14 events, taking a 838-440 win over the Norse.
men’s top times
|200 Medley Relay
|Fralic, Mandacina, A. Leamer, Hudson
|1:33.39
|1000 Free
|Owen Schwebach
|9:51.34
|200 Free
|Kyle Hudson
|1:43.47
|100 Back
|Gage Hannewyk
|51.31
|100 Breast
|Matthew Scicchitano
|59.71
|200 Fly
|Brayden Mandacina
|1:59.72
|50 Free
|Ethan Saunders
|21.56
|100 Free
|Gage Hannewyk
|47.02
|200 Back
|Ryan Knipp
|1:56.27
|200 Breast
|Brayden Mandacina
|2:10.46
|500 Free
|Nate Finnegan
|4:48.26
|100 Fly
|Aiden Leamer
|49.03
|200 IM
|Nathan Wall
|1:58.19
|200 Free Relay
|Malicki, Fralic, Hudson, A. Leamer
|1:25.45
Courtesy: NKU Athletics
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Northern Kentucky swim competed in the program’s second ever meet on Saturday, as the Norse traveled to Xavier for a meet with the Musketeers.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE – MEN: Xavier – 838, Northern Kentucky – 440
FINAL SCORE – WOMEN: Xavier – 887, Northern Kentucky – 28
LOCATION: Xavier University (Cincinnati, Ohio)
RESULTS SUMMARY – MEN
Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay
Northern Kentucky A – 5th (Brian Ridner, Tyler Cukovecki, Ethan Johnson, Conner Norton)
Northern Kentucky B – 6th (Ben Jorgensen, Jeffrey Wenker, Khizar Shah, Dimiter Zafirov)
Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle
Frank Runge – 2nd (10:00.43) – 17 Points
Jack Miranda – 4th (10:41.40) – 15 Points
Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle
Patrick Gibbons – 3rd (1:46.65) – 16 Points
Dimiter Zafirov – 6th (1:50.61) – 13 Points
Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke
Jeffrey Wenker – 4th (58.60) – 15 Points
Brian Ridner – 6th (59.53) – 13 Points
Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke
Tyler Cukovecki – 4th (1:02.36) – 15 Points
Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly
Ethan Johnson – 2nd (2:01.37) – 17 Points
Jack Miranda – 3rd (2:08.54) – 16 Points
Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle
Conner Norton – 2nd (22.01) – 17 Points
Khizar Shah – 6th (23.03) – 13 Points
Ben Joregensen – 7th (23.19) – 12 Points
Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle
Patrick Gibbons – 2nd (47.59) – 17 Points
Conner Norton – 5th (49.47) – 14 Points
Dimiter Zafirov – 6th (50.87) – 13 Points
Jeffrey Wenker – 8th (52.49) – 11 Points
Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle
Frank Runge – 3rd (4:49.66) – 16 Points
Jack Miranda – 4th (5:09.67) – 15 Points
Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly
Ethan Johnson – 3rd (54.52) – 16 Points
Tyler Cukovecki – 4th (54.90) – 15 Points
Khizar Shah – 5th (55.31) – 14 Points
Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley
Brian Ridner – 5th (2:09.89) – 14 Points
Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Northern Kentucky A – 3rd (Conner Norton, Ben Jorgensen, Jeffrey Wenker, Patrick Gibbons)
Northern Kentucky B – 4th (Khizar Shah, Frank Runge, Dimiter Zafirov, Ethan Johnson)
RESULTS SUMMARY – WOMEN
Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle
Chloe Loftis – 5th (29.67) – 14 Points
Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle
Chloe Loftis – 5th (1:05.97) – 14 Points
