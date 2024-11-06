Xavier Sweeps Northern Kentucky On Senior Day

Xavier vs Northern Kentucky

November 2, 2024

Cincinnati, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Xavier Athletics

CINCINNATI – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming took the top spot in all 28 races against Northern Kentucky, picking up both team wins over the Norse on Senior Day at the Heidt Family Champions Center.

The Musketeers wrap up the fall semester at the CSU Magnus Cup, held at Busbey Natatorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event runs from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23, with prelims set for 9:00 a.m. each day and finals set for 6:00 p.m. each evening.

WOMEN’S NOTABLE

WOMEN’S TOP TIMES

MEN’S NOTABLE

men’s top times

Courtesy: NKU Athletics

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Northern Kentucky swim competed in the program’s second ever meet on Saturday, as the Norse traveled to Xavier for a meet with the Musketeers.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE – MEN: Xavier – 838, Northern Kentucky – 440

FINAL SCORE – WOMEN: Xavier – 887, Northern Kentucky – 28

LOCATION: Xavier University (Cincinnati, Ohio)

RESULTS SUMMARY – MEN

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

Northern Kentucky A – 5th ( Brian Ridner , Tyler Cukovecki , Ethan Johnson , Conner Norton )

Northern Kentucky B – 6th ( Ben Jorgensen , Jeffrey Wenker , Khizar Shah , Dimiter Zafirov )

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle

Frank Runge – 2nd (10:00.43) – 17 Points

Jack Miranda – 4th (10:41.40) – 15 Points

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle

Patrick Gibbons – 3rd (1:46.65) – 16 Points

Dimiter Zafirov – 6th (1:50.61) – 13 Points

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Jeffrey Wenker – 4th (58.60) – 15 Points

Brian Ridner – 6th (59.53) – 13 Points

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

Tyler Cukovecki – 4th (1:02.36) – 15 Points

Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Ethan Johnson – 2nd (2:01.37) – 17 Points

Jack Miranda – 3rd (2:08.54) – 16 Points

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle

Conner Norton – 2nd (22.01) – 17 Points

Khizar Shah – 6th (23.03) – 13 Points

Ben Joregensen – 7th (23.19) – 12 Points

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Patrick Gibbons – 2nd (47.59) – 17 Points

Conner Norton – 5th (49.47) – 14 Points

Dimiter Zafirov – 6th (50.87) – 13 Points

Jeffrey Wenker – 8th (52.49) – 11 Points

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle

Frank Runge – 3rd (4:49.66) – 16 Points

Jack Miranda – 4th (5:09.67) – 15 Points

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly

Ethan Johnson – 3rd (54.52) – 16 Points

Tyler Cukovecki – 4th (54.90) – 15 Points

Khizar Shah – 5th (55.31) – 14 Points

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley

Brian Ridner – 5th (2:09.89) – 14 Points

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Northern Kentucky A – 3rd ( Conner Norton , Ben Jorgensen , Jeffrey Wenker , Patrick Gibbons )

Northern Kentucky B – 4th ( Khizar Shah , Frank Runge , Dimiter Zafirov , Ethan Johnson )

RESULTS SUMMARY – WOMEN

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle

Chloe Loftis – 5th (29.67) – 14 Points

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Chloe Loftis – 5th (1:05.97) – 14 Points

UP NEXT

Northern Kentucky swim will compete at the House of Champions Invitational in Indianapolis late this month.