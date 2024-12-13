2024 Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 11-15, 2024
- Austin, Texas
- Prelims: 9:00 am (CT) / Finals: 5:00 pm (CT)
- SCY (25 yards)
Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
Good morning! It is time for prelims on Day 3 of the West Winter Junior Nationals Championships. Action kicks off in Austin at 9 am with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 backstroke events.
In the girl’s pool, Kayla Han is the top seed in the 400 IM, coming in six seconds ahead of the 2nd seed in the event. Kelsey Zhang and Ella Jablonski are tied for the top seed in the 100 fly. Madi Mintenko, the 500 free champion, has the fastest time in the 200 freestyle. Piper Enge holds the top spot in the 100 breast, and Teagan O’Dell will make her 2nd appearance of the morning in the girl’s 100 back.
The boy’s pool is highlighted by Campbell McKean who is coming off a huge time drop and win in the boy’s 200 IM. McKean is entered in 4 events this morning, the 400 IM, the 100 fly, the 200 free, and the 100 breast. If last night is any indication, we can expect to see time drops across the board. McKean is the top seed in the 100 breast.
We will also see Maximus Williamson in the 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 back, he is the top seed in the latter two.
Other top seeds are Luke Ellis in the 400 IM, and Micah Davis in the 100 fly.
GIRLS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS
- West Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022
- Meet Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han – 2022
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims – 2022
BOYS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS
- West Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022
- Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster – 2019
- 13-14 NAG Record: 3:47.91, Luka Mijatovic – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster – 2020
GIRLS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS
- West Record: 51.58, Annika Parkhe – 2023
- Meet Record: 49.49, Alex Shackell – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan – 2019
- 15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan – 2021
- 17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022
BOYS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS
- West Record: 45.46, Ryan Hoffer, – 2015
- Meet Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 45.81, Thomas Heilman – 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022
- 17-18 NAG Record: 44.75, Aiden Hayes – 2022
GIRLS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS
- West Record: 1:40.78, Bella Sims – 2022
- Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin – 2010
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky – 2013
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin – 2014
BOYS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS
- West Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023
- Meet Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman – 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman – 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023
GIRLS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS
- West Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022
- Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger – 2015
- 15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh – 2017
- 17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby – 2023
BOYS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS
- West Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015
- Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015
- 13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley – 2014
- 15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew – 2015
- 17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley – 2018
GIRLS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS
- West Record: 50.53, Bella Sims – 2022
- Meet Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024
- 13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush – 2023
- 15-16 NAG Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024
- 17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan – 2023
BOYS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS
- West Record: 45.58, Ryan Hoffer – 2015
- Meet Record: 45.01, Will Modglin – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 47.44, Daniel Diehl – 2020
- 15-16 NAG Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm – 2019
- 17-18 NAG Record: 44.63, Ryan Murphy – 2014