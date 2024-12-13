2024 Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

Good morning! It is time for prelims on Day 3 of the West Winter Junior Nationals Championships. Action kicks off in Austin at 9 am with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 backstroke events.

In the girl’s pool, Kayla Han is the top seed in the 400 IM, coming in six seconds ahead of the 2nd seed in the event. Kelsey Zhang and Ella Jablonski are tied for the top seed in the 100 fly. Madi Mintenko, the 500 free champion, has the fastest time in the 200 freestyle. Piper Enge holds the top spot in the 100 breast, and Teagan O’Dell will make her 2nd appearance of the morning in the girl’s 100 back.

The boy’s pool is highlighted by Campbell McKean who is coming off a huge time drop and win in the boy’s 200 IM. McKean is entered in 4 events this morning, the 400 IM, the 100 fly, the 200 free, and the 100 breast. If last night is any indication, we can expect to see time drops across the board. McKean is the top seed in the 100 breast.

We will also see Maximus Williamson in the 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 back, he is the top seed in the latter two.

Other top seeds are Luke Ellis in the 400 IM, and Micah Davis in the 100 fly.

GIRLS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS

West Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022

Meet Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han – 2022

15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes – 2022

17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims – 2022

BOYS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS

West Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022

Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster – 2019

13-14 NAG Record: 3:47.91, Luka Mijatovic – 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson – 2022

17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster – 2020

GIRLS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS

West Record: 51.58, Annika Parkhe – 2023

Meet Record: 49.49, Alex Shackell – 2023

13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan – 2019

15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan – 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022

BOYS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS

West Record: 45.46, Ryan Hoffer, – 2015

Meet Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 45.81, Thomas Heilman – 2021

15-16 NAG Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022

17-18 NAG Record: 44.75, Aiden Hayes – 2022

GIRLS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS

West Record: 1:40.78, Bella Sims – 2022

Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin – 2010

15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky – 2013

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin – 2014

BOYS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS

West Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023

Meet Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023

13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman – 2021

15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman – 2023

17-18 NAG Record: 1:31.37, Maximus Williamson – 2023

GIRLS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

West Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022

Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger – 2015

15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh – 2017

17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby – 2023

BOYS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

West Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015

Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew – 2015

13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley – 2014

15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew – 2015

17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley – 2018

GIRLS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS

West Record: 50.53, Bella Sims – 2022

Meet Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024

13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush – 2023

15-16 NAG Record: 49.46, Charlotte Crush – 2024

17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan – 2023

BOYS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS