All The Links You Need For The 2024 Winter Junior Championships

2024 Winter Junior Championships
- December 11-14, 2024
- East – Greensboro, NC
- West – Austin, Texas
- SCY (25 yards)
- East Psych Sheets
- West Psych Sheets
The 2024 Winter Junior Championships are upon us, with USA Swimming’s annual dual-site competition set to tick off on Wednesday evening and run through Saturday night.
The Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. will play host to the East site, while the West meet will take place at the University of Texas’ Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.
START TIMES
Session start times will be one hour apart given the time difference between Greensboro (Eastern Time) and Austin (Central Time).
East (ET) / West (CT)
- Wednesday Timed Finals – 4 pm
- Thursday/Friday/Saturday Prelims – 9 am
- Thursday/Friday/Saturday Finals – 5 pm
MEET SCHEDULE
Wednesday, December 11
- 200 medley relay (timed finals)
- 800 free relay (timed finals)
Thursday, December 12
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 400 medley relay (timed finals)
Friday, December 13
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 200 free relay (timed finals)
Saturday, December 14
- 1650 free (timed finals)
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- 400 free relay (timed finals)
PSYCH SHEETS
East psych sheets can be found here.
West psych sheets can be found here.
RESULTS
USA Swimming has not yet provided a live results link, but we’ll update this post once one is available. The meet has also yet to be added to Meet Mobile.
Results from the two sites will be scored separately.
HOW TO WATCH
The meet is expected to be available to watch live on USA Swimming’s streaming platform here, and potentially on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel, which it was last year. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet.