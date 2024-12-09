All The Links You Need For The 2024 Winter Junior Championships

2024 Winter Junior Championships

December 11-14, 2024

East – Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC West – Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas SCY (25 yards)

East Psych Sheets

West Psych Sheets

The 2024 Winter Junior Championships are upon us, with USA Swimming’s annual dual-site competition set to tick off on Wednesday evening and run through Saturday night.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. will play host to the East site, while the West meet will take place at the University of Texas’ Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

START TIMES

Session start times will be one hour apart given the time difference between Greensboro (Eastern Time) and Austin (Central Time).

East (ET) / West (CT)

Wednesday Timed Finals – 4 pm

Thursday/Friday/Saturday Prelims – 9 am

Thursday/Friday/Saturday Finals – 5 pm

MEET SCHEDULE

Wednesday, December 11

200 medley relay (timed finals)

800 free relay (timed finals)

Thursday, December 12

500 free

200 IM

50 free

400 medley relay (timed finals)

Friday, December 13

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

200 free relay (timed finals)

Saturday, December 14

1650 free (timed finals)

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

400 free relay (timed finals)

PSYCH SHEETS

East psych sheets can be found here.

West psych sheets can be found here.

RESULTS

USA Swimming has not yet provided a live results link, but we’ll update this post once one is available. The meet has also yet to be added to Meet Mobile.

Results from the two sites will be scored separately.

HOW TO WATCH

The meet is expected to be available to watch live on USA Swimming’s streaming platform here, and potentially on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel, which it was last year. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet.