Charlotte Crush Throws Down 1:48.93 200 Backstroke to Rank #2 All-Time in 15-16 Age Group

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

Lakeside’s Charlotte Crush continued her strong meet to open the final prelims session of the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – East, throwing down a lifetime best of 1:48.93 in the 200 backstroke.

Crush took the race out quick, splitting 52.76 over the first 100 yards. Notably, that time would’ve placed 6th in the final of the girl’s 100 backstroke at this meet. Though she faded slightly at the end of her race, she managed to put down a 56.17 over the final 100 yards, hitting the wall in 1:48.93. That swim marks Crush’s first time under the 1:50-barrier, as her previous lifetime best stood at a 1:50.55 from last March.

In addition, Crush’s time moves her to #2 all-time in the 15-16 age-group, leap-frogging Isabelle Stadden, Summer McIntosh, and Claire Curzan to only rank behind Regan Smith‘s 15-16 National Age Group record of 1:48.30. When Smith posted that record back in 2018, her time ranked 4th all-time across all age groups.

Top 5 All-Time Girl’s 15-16 200 Backstroke:

Notably, Curzan’s time from this morning’s prelims session would’ve place 4th overall at the 2024 NCAA Championships, not far off of Phoebe Bacon‘s winning time of 1:48.23. Crush is committed to swim at the University of Tennessee in the fall of 2026.