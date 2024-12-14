Jordan Crooks Becomes First Man Under 20 Seconds In SCM With 19.90 50 Free

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5
Men’s 50 free- Semifinal
World Record: 20.08 — Jordan Crooks, CAY (2024)
- World Junior Record: 20.98 — Simons Kenzo, NED (2019)
World Championship Record: 20.08 — Jordan Crooks, CAY (2024)
- 2022 World Champion: Jordan Crooks, CAY — 20.46
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Jordan Crooks (CAY)- 19.90 **NEW WORLD RECORD**
- Jack Alexy (USA)- 20.51
- Guilherme Santos (BRA)- 20.59
- Nyls Korstanje (NED)- 20.63
- Egor Kornev (NAB)- 20.75
- Maxime Grousset (FRA)- 20.78
- Chris Guiliano (USA)- 20.79
- Yuchan Ji (KOR)- 20.80
After breaking the World Record in prelims, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands became the first man to break 20-seconds in the 50 freestyle swimming a 19.90 during semifinals. He will have another chance tomorrow night to break the World Record again.
Crooks entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 20.31 from 2022. He then swam a 20.08 in prelims, faster than Caeleb Dressel’s previous World Record of a 20.16 that Dressel swam at the ISL Final.
Crooks’s swim tonight earned him another $25,000 World Record bonus. He described his race tonight being “sharper” than his swim in the morning, putting emphasis on the details.
All-Time Top 5 Performers
- Jordan Crooks, 19.90
- Caeleb Dressel, 20.16
- Ben Proud, 20.18
- Roland Schoeman, 20.30
- Vladimir Morozov, 20.31
Crooks will look to make another podium this week after already winning bronze in the 100 free. He swam a personal best in semifinals of the 100 free with a 45.22 before swimming a 45.48 in the final.
His breakouts are crazy
I’m shocked I’m saying this but I think he has a chance at Dressels 17.63.
The Crook steals our hearts another spectacular performance 🧡💪🏼🥇
He swam a personal best in the prelims of the 100 free.
Congratulations! And got faster from prelims to finals, conquering! Way to accomplish, keep it up Caymanian!
i saw Joe Bottom be the first man under 20 in yards. Then Crooks the first under 20 in SCM. Next Gretchen breaking 20 in yards in Feb or March
Amazing!
I don’t think sub 20 is realistic for G Walsh. That would be equivalent to like 22.2 in the 50fr in SCM.
Yes! I got to see history