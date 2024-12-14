Jordan Crooks Becomes First Man Under 20 Seconds In SCM With 19.90 50 Free

2024 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 50 free- Semifinal

World Record: 20.08 — Jordan Crooks , CAY (2024)

World Junior Record: 20.98 — Simons Kenzo, NED (2019)

World Championship Record: 20.08 — Jordan Crooks , CAY (2024)

2022 World Champion: Jordan Crooks, CAY — 20.46

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Jordan Crooks (CAY)- 19.90 **NEW WORLD RECORD** Jack Alexy (USA)- 20.51 Guilherme Santos (BRA)- 20.59 Nyls Korstanje (NED)- 20.63 Egor Kornev (NAB)- 20.75 Maxime Grousset (FRA)- 20.78 Chris Guiliano (USA)- 20.79 Yuchan Ji (KOR)- 20.80

After breaking the World Record in prelims, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands became the first man to break 20-seconds in the 50 freestyle swimming a 19.90 during semifinals. He will have another chance tomorrow night to break the World Record again.

Crooks entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 20.31 from 2022. He then swam a 20.08 in prelims, faster than Caeleb Dressel’s previous World Record of a 20.16 that Dressel swam at the ISL Final.

Crooks’s swim tonight earned him another $25,000 World Record bonus. He described his race tonight being “sharper” than his swim in the morning, putting emphasis on the details.

All-Time Top 5 Performers

Jordan Crooks, 19.90 Caeleb Dressel, 20.16 Ben Proud, 20.18 Roland Schoeman, 20.30 Vladimir Morozov, 20.31

Crooks will look to make another podium this week after already winning bronze in the 100 free. He swam a personal best in semifinals of the 100 free with a 45.22 before swimming a 45.48 in the final.