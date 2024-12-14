Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jordan Crooks Becomes First Man Under 20 Seconds In SCM With 19.90 50 Free

Comments: 9

2024 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 50 free- Semifinal

  • World Record: 20.08 — Jordan Crooks, CAY (2024)
  • World Junior Record: 20.98 — Simons Kenzo, NED (2019)
  • World Championship Record: 20.08 — Jordan Crooks, CAY (2024)
  • 2022 World Champion: Jordan Crooks, CAY — 20.46

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Jordan Crooks (CAY)- 19.90 **NEW WORLD RECORD**
  2. Jack Alexy (USA)- 20.51
  3. Guilherme Santos (BRA)- 20.59
  4. Nyls Korstanje (NED)- 20.63
  5. Egor Kornev (NAB)- 20.75
  6. Maxime Grousset (FRA)- 20.78
  7. Chris Guiliano (USA)- 20.79
  8. Yuchan Ji (KOR)- 20.80

After breaking the World Record in prelims, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands became the first man to break 20-seconds in the 50 freestyle swimming a 19.90 during semifinals. He will have another chance tomorrow night to break the World Record again.

Crooks entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 20.31 from 2022. He then swam a 20.08 in prelims, faster than Caeleb Dressel’s previous World Record of a 20.16 that Dressel swam at the ISL Final.

Crooks’s swim tonight earned him another $25,000 World Record bonus. He described his race tonight being “sharper” than his swim in the morning, putting emphasis on the details.

All-Time Top 5 Performers

  1. Jordan Crooks, 19.90
  2. Caeleb Dressel, 20.16
  3. Ben Proud, 20.18
  4. Roland Schoeman, 20.30
  5. Vladimir Morozov, 20.31

Crooks will look to make another podium this week after already winning bronze in the 100 free. He swam a personal best in semifinals of the 100 free with a 45.22 before swimming a 45.48 in the final.

Aquatic Ursine
2 minutes ago

His breakouts are crazy

BR32
8 minutes ago

I’m shocked I’m saying this but I think he has a chance at Dressels 17.63.

Queens
16 minutes ago

The Crook steals our hearts another spectacular performance 🧡💪🏼🥇

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
38 minutes ago

He swam a personal best in the prelims of the 100 free.

b2w
43 minutes ago

Congratulations! And got faster from prelims to finals, conquering! Way to accomplish, keep it up Caymanian!

James
49 minutes ago

i saw Joe Bottom be the first man under 20 in yards. Then Crooks the first under 20 in SCM. Next Gretchen breaking 20 in yards in Feb or March

phelps swims 200 breast rio
Reply to  James
39 minutes ago

Amazing!

MTK
Reply to  James
14 seconds ago

I don’t think sub 20 is realistic for G Walsh. That would be equivalent to like 22.2 in the 50fr in SCM.

James
51 minutes ago

Yes! I got to see history

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

