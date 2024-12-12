2024 Winter Juniors – East: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

It is time for day 2 finals of the Winter Junior Championships, and the East meet is up first. On tonight’s agenda is the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 400 medley relays.

On the girl’s side, Chloe Kim from Scarlett Aquatics is coming in as the top seed in the girl’s 500 freestyle by over 4 seconds at 4:43.31.

In the 200 IM Elle Scott from SwimMAC takes the top seed with 13-14 NAG record holder Audrey Derivaux coming in 2nd. 3rd qualifier Rylee Erisman from Laker Swim Club scratched out of the final, but she is the 2nd seed in the 50 free tonight. Julie Mishler from FAST is the top seed in the 50, coming in a little over two tenths ahead of the rest of the field.

The boy’s side starts off with Ryan Erisman as the top seed in the boy’s 500 freestyle, coming in 3 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. The 200 IM is shaping up to be an exciting race with Thomas Mercer holding the top seed and Baylor Stanton, and Thomas Heilman also appearing in the final. Heilman will also appear in the 50 free final as the top seed.

The meet will finish with the 400 medley relays where the Bolles School will look to continue their sweep on the boy’s relays at this meet.

GIRLS’ 5oo FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 4:27.52, Summer McIntosh – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14, Katie Ledecky – 2011

15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.61, Katie Ledecky – 2014

17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58, Katie Ledecky – 2015

BOYS’ 5oo FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 4:12.33, Rex Maurer – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 4:14.83, Luka Mijatovic – 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 4:12.34, Luka Mijatovic – 2024

17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42, Luke Hobson – 2022

GIRLS’ 200 IM – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:52.21, Katie Grimes – 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.73, Audrey Derivaux – 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass – 2020

BOYS’ 200 IM – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:41.18, Maximus Williamson – 2023

13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29, Michael Andrew – 2014

15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.41, Thomas Heilman – 2023

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024

GIRLS’ 50 FREE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 21.49, Abbey Weitzeil – 2014

13-14 NAG Record: 21.89, Claire Curzan – 2019

15-16 NAG Record: 21.50, Claire Curzan – 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 21.32, Simone Manuel – 2015

BOYS’ 50 FREE – PRELIMS