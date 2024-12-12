2024 Winter Juniors – East: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 11-14, 2024
- Wednesday Finals: 4 pm EST
- Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST
- Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
It is time for day 2 finals of the Winter Junior Championships, and the East meet is up first. On tonight’s agenda is the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 400 medley relays.
On the girl’s side, Chloe Kim from Scarlett Aquatics is coming in as the top seed in the girl’s 500 freestyle by over 4 seconds at 4:43.31.
In the 200 IM Elle Scott from SwimMAC takes the top seed with 13-14 NAG record holder Audrey Derivaux coming in 2nd. 3rd qualifier Rylee Erisman from Laker Swim Club scratched out of the final, but she is the 2nd seed in the 50 free tonight. Julie Mishler from FAST is the top seed in the 50, coming in a little over two tenths ahead of the rest of the field.
The boy’s side starts off with Ryan Erisman as the top seed in the boy’s 500 freestyle, coming in 3 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. The 200 IM is shaping up to be an exciting race with Thomas Mercer holding the top seed and Baylor Stanton, and Thomas Heilman also appearing in the final. Heilman will also appear in the 50 free final as the top seed.
The meet will finish with the 400 medley relays where the Bolles School will look to continue their sweep on the boy’s relays at this meet.
GIRLS’ 5oo FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 4:27.52, Summer McIntosh – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14, Katie Ledecky – 2011
- 15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.61, Katie Ledecky – 2014
- 17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58, Katie Ledecky – 2015
BOYS’ 5oo FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 4:12.33, Rex Maurer – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 4:14.83, Luka Mijatovic – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 4:12.34, Luka Mijatovic – 2024
- 17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42, Luke Hobson – 2022
GIRLS’ 200 IM – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 1:52.21, Katie Grimes – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.73, Audrey Derivaux – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass – 2020
BOYS’ 200 IM – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 1:41.18, Maximus Williamson – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29, Michael Andrew – 2014
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.41, Thomas Heilman – 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024
GIRLS’ 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 21.49, Abbey Weitzeil – 2014
- 13-14 NAG Record: 21.89, Claire Curzan – 2019
- 15-16 NAG Record: 21.50, Claire Curzan – 2021
- 17-18 NAG Record: 21.32, Simone Manuel – 2015
BOYS’ 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: 18.71, Ryan Hoffer – 2016
- 13-14 NAG Record: 19.76, Michael Andrew – 2014
- 15-16 NAG Record: 19.24, Michael Andrew / Thomas Heilman – 2014 / 2023
- 17-18 NAG Record: 18.67, Caeleb Dressel – 2015
the list of records in the girls 500 is sick and twisted lol
LETSS GOOO CHLOE KIM CRUSH THIS 500
Thomas almost pulled a Shaine Casas/Hugo Gonzalez and took it too easy in the 200IM in prelims and almost missed the A final 😂 can’t wait to see him swim in Lane 1!