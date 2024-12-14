15-Year-Old Rylee Erisman Swims 46.69 100 Free To Break U.S. 15-16 National Age Group Record

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

15-year-old Rylee Erisman became the youngest female swimmer to break the 47-second barrier in the 100-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 46.69 to win the event at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East. She breaks her own U.S. 15-16 National Age Group record time of 47.14 from November 2024 at the FHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

Erisman, a sophomore who swims for the Windermere Lakers club, also becomes the fourth 18-and-under swimmer to break 47 seconds, joining Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil and Gretchen Walsh.

All-Time Top Performers, Girls’ 100-Yard Freestyle (U.S. 15-16 Age Group):

Rylee Erisman, Windermere Lakers — 46.69 (2024) Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 47.23 (2020) Alex Shackell, Carmel Swim Club — 47.44 (2022) Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club — 47.49 (2019) Simone Manuel, First Colony Swim Team — 47.73 (2013)

Erisman also became the no. 17 overall performer of all-time in the 100-yard freestyle amongst all female swimmers. Her time would have placed fourth at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Compared to her previous National Age Group record, Erisman was faster on both ends. She went out 0.29 faster on the front half, and closed 0.16 seconds faster on her back half.

Split Comparison:

Rylee Erisman, 2024 Winter Juniors Rylee Erisman, 2024 FHSAA Class 4A State Championship 5oy 22.74 23.03 100y 23.95 24.11 Total 46.69 47.14

In addition to the 100 free, Erisman claimed a victory in the 50 free at this meet. She also placed second in the 100 back.