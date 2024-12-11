Ilya Kharun Moves To #3 All-Time In 50 Fly Final, Drops 20.73 Relay Split On Mixed Medley

2024 Short Course World Championships

Ilya Kharun brought some serious speed to the second night of finals at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday, delivering two all-time swims in the 50 butterfly.

Starting things off in the final of the men’s 50 fly, Khaurn put up a time of 21.67 to win the silver medal, breaking the Commonwealth, Americas and Canadian National Records in the process.

Coming into the meet, Kharun held the Canadian Record at 22.28, set at the 2022 Short Course Worlds (and matched in a swim-off), and he brought that down to 21.84 in the prelims in Budapest.

That prelim swim also broke the Commonwealth Record of 21.87, set by South African Roland Schoeman in 2009.

After clocking 21.93 in the semis, Kharun was clearly not happy with his performance during a post-race interview with CBC, but he bounced back in a big way in the final.

The 19-year-old’s silver medal-winning time of 21.67 not only broke his Commonwealth and Canadian Record by 17 one-hundredths, but he also took down Nicholas Santos‘ Americas Record of 21.75 set in 2018.

Kharun now ranks #3 all-time in the event, only trailing Switzerland’s Noe Ponti, who broke the world record for the fourth time in the final to win gold, and Dutchman Nyls Korstanje, who won bronze in a time of 21.68.

Korstanje set a Dutch Record of 21.62 in the prelims.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Butterfly (SCM)

At the end of the session on Wednesday, Kharun was back in the water for the Canadian team in the mixed 4×50 medley relay, dropping the fastest 50 fly split in history.

Kharun unloaded an earth-shattering split of 20.73, which per our findings, is the fastest in history by a massive margin.

He split 21.06 in the prelims, and prior to that, the fastest on record was the 21.60 produced by Italian Matteo Rivolta at the 2022 SC Worlds.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Fly Relay Splits (SCM)*

*According to USA Swimming’s database

Khaurn was the only male swimmer on the fly leg during Wednesday’s mixed medley relay, combining with backstroker Kylie Masse (25.87), breaststroker Finlay Knox (25.53) and freestyler Ingrid Wilm (23.81) to win the silver medal in a time of 1:35.94.