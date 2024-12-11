Alexander Zhigalov Appears To Flinch Before 100 Breaststroke Start

2024 Short Course World Championships

Russian Neutral Athlete Alexander Zhigalov went a new best time in the first semi-final of the men’s 100 breaststroke, going 56.50 to drop eight one hundredths from his previous best of 56.58 and to qualify 5th for the final.

Should he have been disqualified, though? Video of the race shows what appears to be a flinch on the blocks after the official says “take your mark”.

Video:

https://x.com/swimswamnews/status/1866903695901986900

World Aquatics lists the rules for a false start as “Any swimmer initiating a start before the signal may be disqualified.”

While there appears to be a flinch after the “take your mark” call, right around the 10 second mark, the rules also state “When all swimmers have assumed their starting positions, the starter shall give the command “take your marks”. When all swimmers are stationary, the starter shall give the starting signal.”

If you watch the video, the athlete in Lane 7, Simone Cerasuolo of Italy takes an abnormally long time to assume his starting position and become stationary, pulling himself all the way back on the blocks. This might have been the saving grace for Zhigalov, as Cerasuolo had just barely finished adjusting when he flinched.

Should Zhigalov have been disqualified? Maybe… but he wasn’t.

He will get the opportunity to race for the gold in tomorrow’s final.