2024 SC Worlds Medal Table: Day 2 – Smith & Berkoff Go 1-2 in 100 Bk, add Bronze in Relay

2024 Short Course World Championships

Whereas the first day saw the USA sweep up four gold medals, Day 2 saw a much evener split as the US claimed two as did the Neutral Athletes B. Adding one a piece were the Australians and Swiss.

Regan Smith and Gretchen Walsh each earned their first individual SC Worlds Gold as did Miron Lifintsev and Noe Ponti, the latter of which was in World Record fashion. Alone amongst the individual medalists to add to their collection was Australia’s Lani Pallister, who defended her 800 free win from 2022.

Canada continued to rake in the medals, adding a silver medal and two bronze medals this evening but dropped in the table standing as the Neutral Athlete B relay win handed them a second gold.