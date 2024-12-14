2024 Winter Junior Championships- West: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

We have made it to the last day of the West Winter Juniors Championships in Austin, and there are some exciting events in store. The lineup for tonight is the top heat of the 1650 freestyles in a timed final, and then the finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly events. We will end the meet with the 400 freestyle relays.

Kayla Han comes in as the top seed in the mile, and she is looking to win her 2nd event of the weekend, after taking gold in the 400 IM last night.

Teagan O’Dell and Madi Mintenko are also event winners coming in as the top seeds with O’Dell taking the 200 IM on day one, and the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke last night, and Mintenko won the 500 free on day 2, but was runner-up in both her events last night. O’Dell is the top seed in the 200 back and Mintenko is the top seed in the 100 free. O’Dell is also swimming the 100 free where she is seeded 2nd, and Mintenko is seeded 2nd in the 200 fly.

Kelsey Zhang and Grace Rabb hold the other two top spots in the 200 fly and 200 breast respectivley.

On the men’s side, the events are highlighted again by Maximus Williamson, who is swimming both the 100 free and the 200 fly, and is coming in as the top seed in th 100 free, and the 2nd seed in the 200 fly.

Campbell McKean, a double event winner in the 200 IM and 100 breast, is the top seed in the 200 breast after a huge drop this morning.

Gavin Keogh is seeded first in the 200 back and Rowan Cox is top seed in the 200 fly. Gabriel Manteufel is the top seed in the 1650 after winning the 500 and failing to make the 400 IM Final.

The last event of the meet will be the 400 freestyle relays. We saw a NAG record in the relays last night, so there could be some exciting swims all the way through the end.

Girls’ 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

West Record: 15:26.17, Katie Grimes (2022)

Meet Record: 15:26.17, Katie Grimes (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:52.84, Claire Weinstein (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 15:15.17, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 15:13.30, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Top 8 Finisher:

The 1650 belonged to the 15-16 year olds, with the first 6 finishers falling into this category. Kayla Han won the girl’s 1650, going under 16 minutes for the first time. Her previous best was 16:00.74 from this meet last year, and she went 15:56.07 tonight, close to a five second drop. With this time she moves up to number 13 in the overall rankings, surpassing Janet Evans for the position. Han held mostly 29 lows/58s throughout the race, finishing in 27.15 on her last 50.

Paige Downey took 2nd in 16:06.16, an almost three second drop for her from her previous best of 16:08.96 from last month. Downey was right on Han’s heels through the beginning of the race, but fell off as the race went on, going from holding 29 lows to 29 mid-highs. Her final 50 was 28.61.

Madalyn Petty got the bronze from the prelims session of the race, finishing in 16:20.70. This was a monster best time for her, dropping 30 seconds from her previous time of 16:52.53 from November of last year. Downey held mostly 29 highs, with a few 30s thrown in at the beginning of the race. She came home in 28.80 to win the early session, and finish 3rd overall.

4th place Ellie Kayser also had a huge drop, taking 20 seconds off her best of 16:48.09 to go 16:28.89 for 4th overall, but 3rd in her heat.

7th place Avery Dillon from Katy was the only 17-year-old in her heat, finishing in 16:32.08, and Zayda Miehl was the other not 15-16-year-old, coming in at 14. Her final time of 16:38.40 was good enough for 8th overall.

Boys’ 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

West Record: 14:37.71, Michael Brinegar (2017)

Meet Record: 14:37.71, Michael Brinegar (2017)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:00.95, Luka Mijatovic (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 14:37.86, Liam Custer (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 14:34.22, PJ Ransford (2015)

Top 8 Finishers

Gabriel Manteufel wins his 2nd event of the meet in the boys 1650. He finished in 14:45.58, to win the event by a little less than six-and-a-half seconds over 2nd place Whitaker Steward. This was a slight add for Manteufel, who came in with a best time of 14:41.11 from exactly a year ago. He held 26 highs at the beginning before jumping to 27 lows with a few 26s mixed in before going 25.72 on his last 50

Whitaker Steward took 2nd in 14:51.94, a new best time by just over 20 seconds from his previous best of 15.12.96. This was also his first time under 15, and moves him into the top 50 all-time in the 17-18 rankings. Steward held 27 mid-low throughout the race, coming home in 25.23

Jiarui Xue took 3rd in 15:06.71, a ten-second drop from his best of 15::16.85. Xue was 27 mid-high throughout, with a few 28s thrown in, and went 25.57 on his last 50.

4th place Ashton Joswiak and 5th place Chase Maier saw huge drops, both over 30 seconds. Joswiak came in at 15:08.10, 30.68 seconds faster than his 15:38.78, and Maier went 15:09.69 to drop 20.67 from his 15:40.36.

Girls’s 200 Backstroke

West Record: 1:48.32 – Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 1:48.32 – Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:50.95 – Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:48.30 – Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 Finishers:

Teagan O’Dell (MVN)- 1:49.15 Grace Rabb (TXLA)- 1:54.12 era Conic (PPD)- 1:54.47 Sydney Schoeck (CSP)- 1:54.66 Hayden Gibson (HAWG)- 1:54.84 Daniela Linares Danzos (CROW)- 1:55.45 Maggie Dickinson (SSTY)- 1:56.25 Lydia Soldatke (SFST)- 1:58.43

Boys’ 200 Backstroke

West Record: 1:40.32 – Keaton Jones (2022)

Meet Record: 1:39.62 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:43.15 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.58 – Baylor Stanton (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:37.35 – Ryan Murphy (2014)

Girls’ 100 Freestyle

West Record: 46.29 – Abby Weitzeil (2014)

Meet Record: 46.29 – Abby Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.67 – Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 47.14 – Rylee Erisman (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 46.09 – Simone Manuel (2015)

Boys’ 100 Freestyle

West Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer (2015)

Meet Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 43.51 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 41.96 – Kaii Winkler (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer (2015)

Girls’ 200 Breaststroke

West Record: 2:06.81 – Lydia Jacoby (2022)

Meet Record: 2:06.02 – Alex Walsh (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22 – Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45 – Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:04.32 – Lydia Jacoby (2023)

Boys’ 200 Breaststroke

West Record: 1:52.92 – Zhier Fan (2021)

Meet Record: 1:52.12 – Josh Matheny (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.52 – Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:52.37 – Reece Whitley (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38 – Josh Matheny (2020)

Girls’ 200 Butterfly

West Record: 1:51.06 – Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 1:51.06 – Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:54.33 – Audrey Derivaux (2024)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:51.24 – Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:50.15 – Alex Shackell (2023)

Boys’ 200 Butterfly

West Record: 1:40.01 – Luca Urlando (2018)

Meet Record: 1:40.86 – Thomas Heilman (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:42.77 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.73 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.39 – Aiden Hayes (2022)

Girls’ 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

West Record: 3:13.15, Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein) (2022)

Meet Record: 3:13.15, Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein) (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:21.90, Nation’s Capital Swim Club (Sebring, Spink, Sun, Gemmell) (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:19.17, Virginia Gators (Bray, Kulp, Muzzy, Hamilton) (2017)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:14.80, Santa Margarita High School (Hodges, Salvino, O’Dell, Kozan) (2022)

Boys’ 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals