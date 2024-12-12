2024 Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

After kicking off last night with a couple of relays, the first full day of competition at the 2024 winter Juniors Championships – West is here. There are three events on the lineup this morning, and men and women will race at the same time in two different pools. It promises to be an exciting day, with several big names to look out for in the pool.

After setting multiple National Age Group records for 17-18 boys at last year’s championship, Maximus Williamson is definitely one to keep an eye on. He is the top seed in both the 200 IM and 50 free this morning.

Kayla Han headlines the girls’ 500 free and has been in good form this season, setting several best times at the Kevin Perry Senior Invitational in November. Another top competitor in the 500 is Madi Mintenko, who is coming off a great summer season at the Junior Pan Pacs.

A few other notable names in the lineup this morning include Teagan O’Dell in the girls’ 200 IM and Rowan Cox and Max Goettsch in the boys’ 50 free.

Girls’ 500 Freestyle

West Record: 4:28.64 – Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 4:27.52 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14 – Katie Ledecky (2011)

15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.71 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58 – Katie Ledecky (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Boys’ 500 Freestyle

West Record: 4:12.33 – Rex Maurer (2022)

Meet Record: 4:12.33 – Rex Maurer (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:14.83 – Luka Mijatovic (2024)

15-16 NAG Record: 4:12.34 – Luka Mijatovic (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42 – Luke Hobson (2022)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Girls’ 200 IM

West Record: 1:52.73 – Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 1:52.71 – Katie Grimes (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.73 – Audrey Derivaux (2024)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38 – Teagan O’Dell (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36 – Kate Douglass (2020)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Boys’ 200 IM

West Record: 1:41.18 – Maximus Williamson (2023)

(2023) Meet Record: 1:41.18 – Maximus Williamson (2023)

(2023) 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.41 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.81 – Maximus Williamson (2024)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Girls’ 50 Freestyle

West Record: 21.49 – Abby Weitzeil (2014)

Meet Record: 21.49 – Abby Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 21.89 – Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 21.50 – Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 21.32 – Simone Manuel (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Boys’ 50 Freestyle

West Record: 18.71 – Ryan Hoffer (2016)

Meet Record: 18.71 – Ryan Hoffer (2016)

13-14 NAG Record: 19.76 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 19.24 – Michael Andrew (2015) & Thomas Heilman (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 18.67 – Caeleb Dressel (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: